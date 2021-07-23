Book: Breaker Morant

Guest: David Isaacson



The much anticipated official opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games got underway earlier today, a year after they were due to take place.

With concerns about the Covid-pandemic and an increasing number of cases in the country and among the athletes, the ceremony has taken place with almost no spectators in the stadium.

More than 11,300 athletes from 207 countries are expected to compete for medals over the next couple of weeks.

At last count, at least 91 people accredited to the Olympics had tested positive for the virus, while daily cases in Tokyo are currently at their highest in six months.

To find out who are the likely SA medal hopefuls, and if there is a possibility the games could still be cancelled, we speak to Sunday Times sports journalist, David Isaacson.

arrow_forward