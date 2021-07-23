Book: Breaker Morant

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk Investing by yourself is good, but doing it as a family is even better with PPS Investments. 23 July 2021 2:58 PM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I'm not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn't be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Book: Breaker Morant

Book: Breaker Morant

23 July 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: We speak to Australian author, Percy Fitzsimmons about his latest book, "Breaker Morant". It tells the story of Harry "Breaker" Morant, a lieutenant in the irregular Bushveldt Carbineers, who was convicted in 1902 by a British Army court martial for his role in the murders of civilians and surrendered combatants during the Second Anglo-Boer War. 

 


Music: Springbok Nude Girls

23 July 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: We speak to Arno Carstens, lead singer of the rock band Springbok Nude Girls, about the band's latest single, Flashlight.
It's taken from their highly anticipated new full-length album Partypocalypse out on the 3rd September via their new label, Mongrel Records. 
Band members met in Stellenbosch in the 1990s, played their first gig there in a small bar in 1994, and released their first album, “Neanderthal 1” the following year. 
Twenty-six years later, they have released 11 albums, two live recordings, an EP,  and two DVDs

Lockdowns and numbers coming down

23 July 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

We speak to Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases, about the latest Covid data, what impact the recent unrest in KZN and Gauteng is likely to have on the numbers in the weeks to come, and whether the lockdown is likely to be eased.

SA medal hopefuls and could the Olympic Games still be cancelled

23 July 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: David Isaacson

The much anticipated official opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games got underway earlier today, a year after they were due to take place.
With concerns about the Covid-pandemic and an increasing number of cases in the country and among the athletes, the ceremony has taken place with almost no spectators in the stadium.
More than 11,300 athletes from 207 countries are expected to compete for medals over the next couple of weeks.
At last count, at least 91 people accredited to the Olympics had tested positive for the virus, while daily cases in Tokyo are currently at their highest in six months.
To find out who are the likely SA medal hopefuls, and if there is a possibility the games could still be cancelled, we speak to Sunday Times sports journalist, David Isaacson.

IEC reaction to Moseneke report on local government elections

23 July 2021 4:48 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

On Tuesday, a panel of inquiry found that it was "not reasonably possible or likely" that the October local government elections would be held in a free and fair manner.
We speak to EWN's Babalo Ndenze who is following the Independent Electoral Commission's briefing on recommendations made by the panel led by former deputy chief justice, Dikgang Moseneke.

Books with John Maytham

23 July 2021 4:39 PM
Charges against people accused of planning the recent rioting and looting

23 July 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Prof Cathy Powell | Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)

The government says it has arrested several people it alleges are instigators of last week’s violence and looting in KZN and Gauteng.
 
It says the charges against them include incitement to commit public violence.
We ask Dr Cathy Powell, an Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town, if this is the only option in terms of possible charges.

Ramaphosa one of heads of state on Pegasus Project database

23 July 2021 4:04 PM

Guest: Shenilla Mohamed | Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa

Mandela Sanctuary to open

23 July 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Jerry Mabena , CEO of the Motsamayi Tourism Group, the organisation responsible for the hotel.

Former president Nelson Mandela's home in Houghton has been converted into an upmarket hotel which will open its doors on the first of August.
Madiba hosted the likes of former US president Bill Clinton and Michelle Obama at the property. 
The developers say Sanctuary Mandela will offer an experience inspired by his life, from the bedroom where he spent most of his nights, the office where he met with presidents and global leaders, to his favourite garden chair.
As the owners of the property, the Nelson Mandela Foundation is a key stakeholder in the development.

 

Legalities of delaying the local government elections

22 July 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: We speak to Pierre de Vos, the Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional governance and constitutional law at UCT, about the legalities of delaying the local government elections.
On Tuesday, a panel of inquiry found that it was "not reasonably possible or likely" that the October local government elections would be held in a free and fair manner.
 
It recommended the elections be held by the end of February 2022.



 

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

We hope to have your presence again - McCarthy misses having fans at stadiums

24 July 2021 6:44 PM

24 July 2021 6:44 PM

Aiming for the 1m mark: Over 960,000 COVID vaccines administered in WC so far

24 July 2021 5:35 PM

24 July 2021 5:35 PM

EC traditional healer accused of assaulting minors, compelling rape denied bail

24 July 2021 3:40 PM

24 July 2021 3:40 PM

