Charges against people accused of planning the recent rioting and looting

Guest: Prof Cathy Powell | Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
The government says it has arrested several people it alleges are instigators of last week’s violence and looting in KZN and Gauteng.
It says the charges against them include incitement to commit public violence.
We ask Dr Cathy Powell, an Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town, if this is the only option in terms of possible charges.
Guest: We speak to Arno Carstens, lead singer of the rock band Springbok Nude Girls, about the band's latest single, Flashlight.
It's taken from their highly anticipated new full-length album Partypocalypse out on the 3rd September via their new label, Mongrel Records.
Band members met in Stellenbosch in the 1990s, played their first gig there in a small bar in 1994, and released their first album, “Neanderthal 1” the following year.
Twenty-six years later, they have released 11 albums, two live recordings, an EP, and two DVDs
Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
We speak to Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases, about the latest Covid data, what impact the recent unrest in KZN and Gauteng is likely to have on the numbers in the weeks to come, and whether the lockdown is likely to be eased.
Guest: David Isaacson
The much anticipated official opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games got underway earlier today, a year after they were due to take place.
With concerns about the Covid-pandemic and an increasing number of cases in the country and among the athletes, the ceremony has taken place with almost no spectators in the stadium.
More than 11,300 athletes from 207 countries are expected to compete for medals over the next couple of weeks.
At last count, at least 91 people accredited to the Olympics had tested positive for the virus, while daily cases in Tokyo are currently at their highest in six months.
To find out who are the likely SA medal hopefuls, and if there is a possibility the games could still be cancelled, we speak to Sunday Times sports journalist, David Isaacson.
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
On Tuesday, a panel of inquiry found that it was "not reasonably possible or likely" that the October local government elections would be held in a free and fair manner.
We speak to EWN's Babalo Ndenze who is following the Independent Electoral Commission's briefing on recommendations made by the panel led by former deputy chief justice, Dikgang Moseneke.
Guest: Shenilla Mohamed | Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
Guest: We speak to Australian author, Percy Fitzsimmons about his latest book, "Breaker Morant". It tells the story of Harry "Breaker" Morant, a lieutenant in the irregular Bushveldt Carbineers, who was convicted in 1902 by a British Army court martial for his role in the murders of civilians and surrendered combatants during the Second Anglo-Boer War.
Guest: Jerry Mabena , CEO of the Motsamayi Tourism Group, the organisation responsible for the hotel.
Former president Nelson Mandela's home in Houghton has been converted into an upmarket hotel which will open its doors on the first of August.
Madiba hosted the likes of former US president Bill Clinton and Michelle Obama at the property.
The developers say Sanctuary Mandela will offer an experience inspired by his life, from the bedroom where he spent most of his nights, the office where he met with presidents and global leaders, to his favourite garden chair.
As the owners of the property, the Nelson Mandela Foundation is a key stakeholder in the development.
Guest: We speak to Pierre de Vos, the Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional governance and constitutional law at UCT, about the legalities of delaying the local government elections.
It recommended the elections be held by the end of February 2022.