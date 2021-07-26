Update on J&J vaccines

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Ursula Paulse
Gavin Coert
Today at 17:05
Government public sector wage deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 17:20
Social justice hearings in cricket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Khanyiso Tswaku
Today at 17:45
Two UCT graduates and SA authors on Booker Prize 2021 long list
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guests
Sindiswa Busuku
Latest Local
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard. 27 July 2021 1:58 PM
Pet serial killer is brutalising house cats in Manenberg - can you help? Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society of SA) and cat owner Faiza Jacobs. 27 July 2021 11:18 AM
'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines' Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha. 27 July 2021 10:52 AM
Metrorail update: Trains are back up and running after staff hit hard by Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Metrorail Western Cape marketing and communications manager Riana Scott. 27 July 2021 8:29 AM
Security cluster - what impact would a Cabinet reshuffle have on performance? John Maytham interviews Hennie van Vuuren of Open Secrets, a non-profit investigating economic crime and human rights abuses. 26 July 2021 3:44 PM
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you… Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate. 27 July 2021 3:59 PM
Public sector wage negotiations: 'It’s not a victory for anyone' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana and Reuben Maleka of the Public Servants Association. 27 July 2021 12:32 PM
Fraud class action suit gets go-ahead to stop Lifestyle Legal group Refilwe Moloto talks to Stellenboshc Law Clinic's Stephan van der Merwe who has already obtained interdict to stop debit orders. 27 July 2021 10:36 AM
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir". 26 July 2021 7:59 PM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
One week left to submit your application to speak at TEDxCapeTown Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDxCapeTown Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers. 25 July 2021 2:37 PM
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town' John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape. 27 July 2021 4:35 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty' Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 27 July 2021 1:45 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Update on J&J vaccines

Update on J&J vaccines

26 July 2021 4:08 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

In his address to the nation last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country is scheduled to receive around 31 million additional doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson within the next 2 to 3 months.
This supply pipeline, he said, means that there will be sufficient vaccine doses available for the rest of the year. 
Today, Aspen Pharmacare said it will release the first batch of the J&J Covid-19 vaccines on Monday from its Gqeberha manufacturing site in the Eastern Cape.


Transnet declares force majeure

27 July 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Terry Gale chairman of the Exporters Club Western Cape

South Africa’s state-owned ports and freight-rail company, Transnet, has declared force majeure at the country’s key container terminals after disruptions caused by a cyber attack five days ago.
The measure covers the Durban, Ngqura, Gqeberha and Cape Town harbours.
It said the attack resulted in the disruption of normal processes and functions or the destruction or damage of equipment or information, and that investigations are underway to determine the source.

Update on Afghanistan

27 July 2021 4:28 PM

Guest: Dr Greg Mills

NATO's Secretary-General says he has spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to reassure him that the organisation will continue to support the country.
Rapid gains by the Taliban since the withdrawal of American troops a few weeks ago has piled pressure on the country's US-backed government.
We speak to Dr Greg Mills, director of the Brenthurst Foundation, who has who served four assignments with the International Security Assistance Force in Kabul and Kandahar, and has recently returned from the country.

Dress codes for female beach sports

27 July 2021 4:03 PM

Guest: Anita Frederiksen
In the light of the Norway's women's beach handball team's refusal to wear bikini bottoms during their match at the European Beach Handball Championship, we about dress codes for women playing beach sport.

Mango goes into business rescue

27 July 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Guy Leitch | Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Budget airline Mango has again been grounded, this time for its failure to pay air traffic control fees leaving passengers stranded as flights were suspended with immediate effect.
Its staff have reportedly not been paid for the past 2 months and they filed a motion at the Johannesburg high court yesterday to force the company into business rescue.
Mango was grounded in April this year for non-payment of its Airports Company of South Africa bills.

Bianca Buitendag takes the silver medal in the first ever Women's Surfing at the Olympics
27 July 2021 3:33 PM
Guest:Robin de Kock

27 July 2021 3:33 PM

Guest:Robin de Kock

Bianca Buitendag earlier today won a silver medal in the women's surfing at the Olympic Games on what was a fantastic day for Team South Africa in Tokyo.
The 27-year-old from George went into the competition seeded 17th out of a field of 20, but upstaged second seed Caroline Marks of the US to reach the final.

Opinion: This is the moment to rebuild South Africa from the bottom up

26 July 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Jay Naidoo | Former labour union organiser and government minister, as well as social entrepreneur and global thought leader

SIU says Digital Vibes tender is deeply flawed

26 July 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick

An investigation by the Daily Maverick Scorpio team has so far revealed that both health minister Zweli Mkhize, who is currently on special leave, and his family benefited financially from monies disbursed by Digital Vibes.  
Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, says new filings from the Special Investigating Unit concerning its contract with the Department of Health illustrate how the tender process was allegedly ‘rigged’ to favour the communications firm.

Setback for Boks in first Test against British & Irish Lions

26 July 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick

Writing in the Daily Maverick following the Springboks defeat this weekend in their first test against the British & Irish Lions, its sports editor, Craig Ray says the Boks won't have to look far for inspiration.

British inventor unveils first electric 'Iron Man' jet suit

26 July 2021 4:49 PM

Guest: Richard Browning

British inventor unveils first electric 'Iron Man' jet suit that can fly at an altitude of 12,000 feet
 
British inventor, Richard Browning, has created 1,050 hp jet-engine powered 'jet suit' that is being called the “Iron Man” suit … in reference to the Marvel Comics character of that name. 

Back to school

26 July 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

In his address to the nation last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said schools would re-open today according to strict health protocols and other measures announced by the Minister of Basic Education.

Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell
Local Politics

Local Politics

Pet serial killer is brutalising house cats in Manenberg - can you help?
Local

Local

Public sector wage negotiations: 'It's not a victory for anyone'
Business

Business

WC administers more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines
27 July 2021 3:32 PM

27 July 2021 3:32 PM

SA's port terminals still disrupted days after cyberattack
27 July 2021 3:18 PM

27 July 2021 3:18 PM

Saftu's Vavi, UDM's Homolisa claim they have a peace deal for CT taxi violence
27 July 2021 1:55 PM

27 July 2021 1:55 PM

