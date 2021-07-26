Update on J&J vaccines

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
In his address to the nation last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country is scheduled to receive around 31 million additional doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson within the next 2 to 3 months.
This supply pipeline, he said, means that there will be sufficient vaccine doses available for the rest of the year.
Today, Aspen Pharmacare said it will release the first batch of the J&J Covid-19 vaccines on Monday from its Gqeberha manufacturing site in the Eastern Cape.
Guest: Terry Gale chairman of the Exporters Club Western Cape
South Africa’s state-owned ports and freight-rail company, Transnet, has declared force majeure at the country’s key container terminals after disruptions caused by a cyber attack five days ago.
The measure covers the Durban, Ngqura, Gqeberha and Cape Town harbours.
It said the attack resulted in the disruption of normal processes and functions or the destruction or damage of equipment or information, and that investigations are underway to determine the source.
Guest: Dr Greg Mills
NATO's Secretary-General says he has spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to reassure him that the organisation will continue to support the country.
Rapid gains by the Taliban since the withdrawal of American troops a few weeks ago has piled pressure on the country's US-backed government.
We speak to Dr Greg Mills, director of the Brenthurst Foundation, who has who served four assignments with the International Security Assistance Force in Kabul and Kandahar, and has recently returned from the country.
Guest: Anita Frederiksen
In the light of the Norway's women's beach handball team's refusal to wear bikini bottoms during their match at the European Beach Handball Championship, we about dress codes for women playing beach sport.
Guest: Guy Leitch | Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Budget airline Mango has again been grounded, this time for its failure to pay air traffic control fees leaving passengers stranded as flights were suspended with immediate effect.
Its staff have reportedly not been paid for the past 2 months and they filed a motion at the Johannesburg high court yesterday to force the company into business rescue.
Mango was grounded in April this year for non-payment of its Airports Company of South Africa bills.
Guest:Robin de Kock
Bianca Buitendag earlier today won a silver medal in the women's surfing at the Olympic Games on what was a fantastic day for Team South Africa in Tokyo.
The 27-year-old from George went into the competition seeded 17th out of a field of 20, but upstaged second seed Caroline Marks of the US to reach the final.
Guest: Jay Naidoo | Former labour union organiser and government minister, as well as social entrepreneur and global thought leader
Guest: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
An investigation by the Daily Maverick Scorpio team has so far revealed that both health minister Zweli Mkhize, who is currently on special leave, and his family benefited financially from monies disbursed by Digital Vibes.
Investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, says new filings from the Special Investigating Unit concerning its contract with the Department of Health illustrate how the tender process was allegedly ‘rigged’ to favour the communications firm.
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Writing in the Daily Maverick following the Springboks defeat this weekend in their first test against the British & Irish Lions, its sports editor, Craig Ray says the Boks won't have to look far for inspiration.
Guest: Richard Browning
British inventor unveils first electric 'Iron Man' jet suit that can fly at an altitude of 12,000 feet
British inventor, Richard Browning, has created 1,050 hp jet-engine powered 'jet suit' that is being called the “Iron Man” suit … in reference to the Marvel Comics character of that name.
Guest: Debbie Schafer | MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
In his address to the nation last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said schools would re-open today according to strict health protocols and other measures announced by the Minister of Basic Education.