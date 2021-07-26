Update on J&J vaccines

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health



In his address to the nation last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country is scheduled to receive around 31 million additional doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson within the next 2 to 3 months.

This supply pipeline, he said, means that there will be sufficient vaccine doses available for the rest of the year.

Today, Aspen Pharmacare said it will release the first batch of the J&J Covid-19 vaccines on Monday from its Gqeberha manufacturing site in the Eastern Cape.