Two UCT graduates and SA authors on Booker Prize 2021 long list

Guest: Sindiswa Busuku



Two South Africans, both of them University of Cape Town graduates, have been long-listed for the prestigious Booker Prize.

They are twice shortlisted Damon Galgut for his book, "The Promise", a story about a white family that has failed to keep a promise to the black woman who has worked for them her whole life.

And Karen Jennings for "The Island", which follows the tale of an old lighthouse keeper who finds the unconscious body of a refugee on his beach.