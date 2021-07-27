Two UCT graduates and SA authors on Booker Prize 2021 long list

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Rassie Erasmus video of ref mistakes in first test
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Are universal vaccine boosters feasible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:20
Police failures demand urgent reforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frank Montgomery
Ina Montgomery
Today at 17:05
Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Appeals court confirms Khehla Sitole's 'breach of duty'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 17:45
Test Kitchen to close down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Manenberg cat serial killer continues killing spree – police not interested Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society) and Pastor Vernon Visagie (Manenberg Community Policing Forum). 29 July 2021 11:40 AM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
View all Local
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about trending stories on social media. 29 July 2021 11:26 AM
View all Politics
Food shortages loom in South Africa, warn meat processors Mandy Wiener interviews Peter Gordon, CEO of the SA Meat Processors Association. 29 July 2021 2:21 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
View all Business
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 28 July 2021 2:53 PM
Tax on investments 101: 'Legally pay as little as possible to Sars' Africa Melane interviews Certified Financial Planner Kobus Kleyn (Financial Planning Institute of South Africa). 28 July 2021 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
View all Sport
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Africa
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Two UCT graduates and SA authors on Booker Prize 2021 long list

Two UCT graduates and SA authors on Booker Prize 2021 long list

27 July 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: Sindiswa Busuku

Two South Africans, both of them University of Cape Town graduates, have been long-listed for the prestigious Booker Prize.
They are twice shortlisted Damon Galgut for his book, "The Promise", a story about a white family that has  failed to keep a promise to the black woman who has worked for them her whole life.
 And Karen Jennings for "The Island", which follows the tale of an old lighthouse keeper who finds the unconscious body of a refugee on his beach.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

"Dirty Dozen" are peddling anti-vax conspiracies via social media

29 July 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Kate Thompson-Davy

Freelance journalist and an impactAFRICA fellow, Kate Thompson Davy, writing in the Business Day yesterday speaks about the so-called 'dirty dozen" pedding most of the anti-vaccination conspiracies on social media.
Her information is based on a report published earlier this year but the Centre for Countering Digital Hate which analysed anti-vax content shared on Facebook and Twitter for a month and a half.
It found that almost two-thirds of the content could be traced back to the accounts of just 12 people.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Penny Heyns on Schoenmaker and Corbett

29 July 2021 3:32 PM

Guest: Penny Heyns

South African swimmers, Tatjana Schoenmaker and her teammate Kaylene Corbett have both made it into the finals of the women’s 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
100-metre silver medalist, Schoenmaker, finished as the fastest swimmer heading into the final, with Corbett the fourth fastest.
We speak to former swimmer and Olympic double gold winner, Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Situation in Tunisia

28 July 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Dr Claire Spencer

Tunisia is facing its worst political crisis in a decade of democracy after President Kais Saied earlier this week ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army. This came after violent mass protests nationwide on Sunday as anger over the handling of a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, together with dissatisfaction about the country's economic and social turmoil boiled over. The move has been denounced as a coup by the country's main parties.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public sector wage deal

28 July 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Thabang  Rapuleng | Director in the Employment practice  at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Following three months of talks with public sector employees, the government's has finally secured a wage agreement with unions after the Public Servants Association said it was on board, taking the deal over the required 50% threshold.
The agreement gives workers a below-inflation 1.5% pay hike and a monthly cash allowance of over R1,000 for a year.
However, two of the sector's largest unions, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), and POPCRU, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, have rejected the deal and say they hope to block its implementation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cybersecurity challenges

28 July 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: We speak to cybersecurity expert and CEO at J2 Software, John McLoughlin, about how we can maintain tight security for all our devices.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WTO refusal of a vaccine rights waver

28 July 2021 4:28 PM

Guest: Fatima Hassan | Founder at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

The World Trade Organization has again failed to agree to a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines in order to boost production and increase access for poor nations.
 
South Africa, together with India, has been pushing for a temporary suspension of some IP rights which could allow local manufacturers to produce the jabs.
WTO states held talks yesterday at the its headquarters in Geneva but failed to reach a consensus.
We get comment from Fatima Hassan, director of the Health Justice Initiative and a human rights lawyer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHO call for stricter regulation of e-cigarettes

28 July 2021 4:17 PM

Guest: Dr Catherine Egbe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book: When You are Mine

28 July 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Michael Robotham

We speak to Australian author, Michael Robotham, about his latest book, When You are Mine, heart-pounding psychological thriller about friendship and obsession.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Virtual African Bird Fair

28 July 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Mark Anderson

Bird Life South Africa will be hosting its annual African Bird Fair this coming weekend which gathers together birders from across the continent.
After a very successful virtual event last year which saw a record number of attendees, it will be held online again.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cost of keeping troops in Cabo Delgado

28 July 2021 3:27 PM

Guest: Helmoed Heitman | Military and Defence Analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that it will cost South Africa just over R984 million to deploy some 1,500 SANDF members to help Mozambique fight terrorism.
 
He says he has authorised the deployment of the soldiers who will be helping Maputo to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists in the Caba Delgado province.
 
The peace-keeping force will be stationed in Mozambique until 15 October.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday

Sport Opinion

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

Opinion Business Politics

Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: I’m still studying SIU report into Digital Vibes tender

29 July 2021 3:12 PM

WC health facilities overburdened with COVID hospitalisations: expert

29 July 2021 2:55 PM

EFF's Paulsen to face disciplinary proceedings for threating MPs with violence

29 July 2021 1:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA