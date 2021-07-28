Cost of keeping troops in Cabo Delgado

Guest: Thabang Rapuleng | Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr



Following three months of talks with public sector employees, the government's has finally secured a wage agreement with unions after the Public Servants Association said it was on board, taking the deal over the required 50% threshold.

The agreement gives workers a below-inflation 1.5% pay hike and a monthly cash allowance of over R1,000 for a year.

However, two of the sector's largest unions, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), and POPCRU, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, have rejected the deal and say they hope to block its implementation.

