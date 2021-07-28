WHO call for stricter regulation of e-cigarettes

Guest: Dr Catherine Egbe
Guest: Kate Thompson-Davy
Freelance journalist and an impactAFRICA fellow, Kate Thompson Davy, writing in the Business Day yesterday speaks about the so-called 'dirty dozen" pedding most of the anti-vaccination conspiracies on social media.
Her information is based on a report published earlier this year but the Centre for Countering Digital Hate which analysed anti-vax content shared on Facebook and Twitter for a month and a half.
It found that almost two-thirds of the content could be traced back to the accounts of just 12 people.
Guest: Penny Heyns
South African swimmers, Tatjana Schoenmaker and her teammate Kaylene Corbett have both made it into the finals of the women’s 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
100-metre silver medalist, Schoenmaker, finished as the fastest swimmer heading into the final, with Corbett the fourth fastest.
We speak to former swimmer and Olympic double gold winner, Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo.
Guest: Dr Claire Spencer
Tunisia is facing its worst political crisis in a decade of democracy after President Kais Saied earlier this week ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army. This came after violent mass protests nationwide on Sunday as anger over the handling of a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, together with dissatisfaction about the country's economic and social turmoil boiled over. The move has been denounced as a coup by the country's main parties.
Guest: Thabang Rapuleng | Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Following three months of talks with public sector employees, the government's has finally secured a wage agreement with unions after the Public Servants Association said it was on board, taking the deal over the required 50% threshold.
The agreement gives workers a below-inflation 1.5% pay hike and a monthly cash allowance of over R1,000 for a year.
However, two of the sector's largest unions, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), and POPCRU, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, have rejected the deal and say they hope to block its implementation.
Guest: We speak to cybersecurity expert and CEO at J2 Software, John McLoughlin, about how we can maintain tight security for all our devices.
Guest: Fatima Hassan | Founder at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
The World Trade Organization has again failed to agree to a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines in order to boost production and increase access for poor nations.
South Africa, together with India, has been pushing for a temporary suspension of some IP rights which could allow local manufacturers to produce the jabs.
WTO states held talks yesterday at the its headquarters in Geneva but failed to reach a consensus.
We get comment from Fatima Hassan, director of the Health Justice Initiative and a human rights lawyer.
Guest: Michael Robotham
We speak to Australian author, Michael Robotham, about his latest book, When You are Mine, heart-pounding psychological thriller about friendship and obsession.
Guest: Mark Anderson
Bird Life South Africa will be hosting its annual African Bird Fair this coming weekend which gathers together birders from across the continent.
After a very successful virtual event last year which saw a record number of attendees, it will be held online again.
Guest: Helmoed Heitman | Military and Defence Analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that it will cost South Africa just over R984 million to deploy some 1,500 SANDF members to help Mozambique fight terrorism.
He says he has authorised the deployment of the soldiers who will be helping Maputo to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists in the Caba Delgado province.
The peace-keeping force will be stationed in Mozambique until 15 October.