Rassie Erasmus video of ref mistakes in first test

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
A leaked video of Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, shows him expressing his concerns about what he described as 'unfair' decision taken by the referee during the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.
The hour-long clip includes 26 pieces of footage from the game and sees him address issues such as him being the water carrier in that Test, officiating mistakes, and instances where foul play by the Lions wasn't penalised.
Guest: Gabriella Gentil
Two conservation tourism companies, Wilderness Safaris and White Desert, have come together to design a series of joint itineraries highlighting the best of Africa and Antarctica.
The first itinerary, Legendary Landscapes: Antarctica and Botswana, will take place from late November to early December, while the second, Wild Desert Adventure: Antarctica and Namibia, will run over the New Year period.
To find out more, we're joined by Gabriella Gentil, Wilderness Safari's senior manager of client relations.
Guest: Rene Schoenmaker
Tatjana Schoenmaker early this morning earned South Africa’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games by storming to a world record in the 200m breaststroke.
Her world-record time of 2:18.95 was 0,97 seconds ahead of Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor, who took silver and bronze.
Team SA teammate Kaylene Corbett finished fifth in the final.
Earlier in the week, Schoenmaker won silver in the 100m breaststroke.
Guest: Luke Dale-Roberts
Guest: Marianne Thamm
The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein last month dismissed an application by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to have a high court judgment against him and two other members of top police management overturned.
The judgement was not made public when it was handed down on 30 June The Gauteng High Court in January had ruled that Sitole and his two deputies, Francinah Vuma and Lebeoana Tsumani, had placed the interests of the ANC ahead of those of the country.
Marianne Thamm, writing in the Daily Maverick today, says the commissioner, who was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma, which have a hard time trying to convince people that he can lead SAPS for the benefit of all South Africans.
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
Guest: We speak to Gareth Newham, the Head of Governance, Crime And Justice Division at the Institute for Security Studies, about his view that there is an urgent need to reform the SA Police before it is too late. He says the July attacks on the country's economic infrastructure exposed severe weakness in the police and intelligence services at a time of national crisis.
Guest: Professor Shabir Mahdi | Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Instead of our usual Plan B chat with the Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis, this week we are speaking to her in Durban about the aftermath of the recent looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Guest: Kate Thompson-Davy
Freelance journalist and an impactAFRICA fellow, Kate Thompson Davy, writing in the Business Day yesterday speaks about the so-called 'dirty dozen" pedding most of the anti-vaccination conspiracies on social media.
Her information is based on a report published earlier this year but the Centre for Countering Digital Hate which analysed anti-vax content shared on Facebook and Twitter for a month and a half.
It found that almost two-thirds of the content could be traced back to the accounts of just 12 people.