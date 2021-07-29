Test Kitchen to close down

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctica
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriella Gentil
Today at 15:40
Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Jennings
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:36
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rocco Meiring
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Malone
Aziza Malone
Today at 17:05
ANC members lodged 'boast posts' on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
No Items to show
Latest Local
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
View all Local
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
View all Politics
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
'47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Tatjana Schoenmaker's dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker's father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it's Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It's Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
View all Sport
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all Africa
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Y'all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Test Kitchen to close down

Test Kitchen to close down

29 July 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Luke Dale-Roberts

 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctica

30 July 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Gabriella Gentil

Two conservation tourism companies, Wilderness Safaris and White Desert, have come together to design a series of joint itineraries highlighting the best of Africa and Antarctica. 
The first itinerary, Legendary Landscapes: Antarctica and Botswana, will take place from late November to early December, while the second, Wild Desert Adventure: Antarctica and Namibia, will run over the New Year period.
To find out more, we're joined by Gabriella Gentil, Wilderness Safari's senior manager of client relations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold

30 July 2021 3:24 PM

Guest: Rene Schoenmaker

Tatjana Schoenmaker early this morning earned South Africa’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games by storming to a world record in the 200m breaststroke.
Her world-record time of 2:18.95 was 0,97 seconds ahead of Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor, who took silver and bronze. 
Team SA teammate Kaylene Corbett finished fifth in the final. 
Earlier in the week, Schoenmaker won silver in the 100m breaststroke.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Appeals court confirms Khehla Sitole's 'breach of duty'

29 July 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Marianne Thamm

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein last month dismissed an application by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to have a high court judgment against him and two other members of top police management overturned.
The judgement was not made public when it was handed down on 30 June  The Gauteng High Court in January had ruled that Sitole and his two deputies, Francinah Vuma and Lebeoana Tsumani, had placed the interests of the ANC ahead of those of the country.
Marianne Thamm, writing in the Daily Maverick today, says the commissioner, who was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma, which have a hard time trying to convince people that he can lead SAPS for the benefit of all South Africans.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde

29 July 2021 5:20 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police failures demand urgent reforms

29 July 2021 4:38 PM

Guest: We speak to Gareth Newham, the Head of Governance, Crime And Justice Division at the Institute for Security Studies, about his view that there is an urgent need to reform the SA Police before it is too late. He says the July attacks on the country's economic infrastructure exposed severe weakness in the police and intelligence services at a time of national crisis. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are universal vaccine boosters feasible

29 July 2021 4:25 PM

Guest: Professor Shabir Mahdi | Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rassie Erasmus video of ref mistakes in first test

29 July 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick

A leaked video of Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, shows him expressing his concerns about what he described as 'unfair' decision taken by the referee during the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.
The hour-long clip includes 26 pieces of footage from the game and sees him address issues such as him being the water carrier in that Test, officiating mistakes, and instances where foul play by the Lions wasn't penalised.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

29 July 2021 3:50 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Instead of our usual Plan B chat with the Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis, this week we are speaking to her in Durban about the aftermath of the recent looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"Dirty Dozen" are peddling anti-vax conspiracies via social media

29 July 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Kate Thompson-Davy

Freelance journalist and an impactAFRICA fellow, Kate Thompson Davy, writing in the Business Day yesterday speaks about the so-called 'dirty dozen" pedding most of the anti-vaccination conspiracies on social media.
Her information is based on a report published earlier this year but the Centre for Countering Digital Hate which analysed anti-vax content shared on Facebook and Twitter for a month and a half.
It found that almost two-thirds of the content could be traced back to the accounts of just 12 people.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

Lifestyle Politics Local World

Tatjana Schoenmaker's dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

Sport

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

Business World

Golden Arrow bus driver hit by stray bullet during suspected taxi shootout

30 July 2021 3:35 PM

30 July 2021 3:35 PM

3 bodies found at a clothing store in Durban CBD

30 July 2021 3:17 PM

30 July 2021 3:17 PM

IEC: Delaying elections by more than four months will undermine people's rights

30 July 2021 2:56 PM

30 July 2021 2:56 PM

