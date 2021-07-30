Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold

Guest: Marianne Thamm



The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein last month dismissed an application by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to have a high court judgment against him and two other members of top police management overturned.

The judgement was not made public when it was handed down on 30 June The Gauteng High Court in January had ruled that Sitole and his two deputies, Francinah Vuma and Lebeoana Tsumani, had placed the interests of the ANC ahead of those of the country.

Marianne Thamm, writing in the Daily Maverick today, says the commissioner, who was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma, which have a hard time trying to convince people that he can lead SAPS for the benefit of all South Africans.

