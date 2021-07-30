Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctica

Guest: Gabriella Gentil
Two conservation tourism companies, Wilderness Safaris and White Desert, have come together to design a series of joint itineraries highlighting the best of Africa and Antarctica.
The first itinerary, Legendary Landscapes: Antarctica and Botswana, will take place from late November to early December, while the second, Wild Desert Adventure: Antarctica and Namibia, will run over the New Year period.
To find out more, we're joined by Gabriella Gentil, Wilderness Safari's senior manager of client relations.
Guest: Elvis Blue
Guest: Joan Armatrading
Legendary Kittitian-English singer and songwriter, and three-time Grammy Award nominee, Joan Armatrading, will be airing her first ever livestream concert tomorrow.
The 70-year-old released her 22nd studio album, Consequences, in June and within the first week it shot straight into the UK Top 10.
The special once-off concert will streamed at 21h00 South African time and will feature not only new material, but also some of the best known and loved songs from her 50+ year career.
Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week.
Guest: Rocco Meiring
Guest: Neil Manthorpe | Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
A leaked video of Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, shows him expressing his concerns about what he describes as 'unfair' decisions taken by the referee during the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.
The hour-long clip includes 26 pieces of footage from the game and sees him address issues such as him being the water carrier in that Test, officiating mistakes, and what he claims are instances of foul play by the Lions that weren't penalised.
Guest: Dr Peter Johnston
Thousands of scientists across the globe have reiterated calls for immediate action over the climate crisis, warning that several tipping points are now imminent.
In an article published in the journal BioScience earlier this week, they said governments have consistently failed to address “the over exploitation of the Earth”.
They believe the extreme climate events and patterns the world has witnessed over the past few years — and indeed in the last several weeks — have highlighted the urgency with which we must address the climate emergency.
Guest: Karen Jennings
Earlier this week, we heard that two South Africans, both of them University of Cape Town graduates, have been long-listed for the prestigious Booker Prize - Karen Jennings and Damon Galgut. Well today, we speak to Karen, who made it onto the prestigious list for her book, "The Island", which follows the tale of an old lighthouse keeper who finds the unconscious body of a refugee on his beach.
Guest: Rene Schoenmaker
Tatjana Schoenmaker early this morning earned South Africa’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games by storming to a world record in the 200m breaststroke.
Her world-record time of 2:18.95 was 0,97 seconds ahead of Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor, who took silver and bronze.
Team SA teammate Kaylene Corbett finished fifth in the final.
Earlier in the week, Schoenmaker won silver in the 100m breaststroke.