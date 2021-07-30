Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 July 2021 Listen to John's three book reviews for the week. 30 July 2021 5:20 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
'47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker's dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker's father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it's Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It's Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions

Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions

30 July 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Neil Manthorpe | Cricket Correspondent at Mwp

A leaked video of Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, shows him expressing his concerns about what he describes as 'unfair' decisions taken by the referee during the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.
 
The hour-long clip includes 26 pieces of footage from the game and sees him address issues such as him being the water carrier in that Test, officiating mistakes, and what he claims are instances of foul play by the Lions that weren't penalised. 


Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album

30 July 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Elvis Blue

Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend

30 July 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Joan Armatrading

Legendary Kittitian-English singer and songwriter, and three-time Grammy Award nominee, Joan Armatrading, will be airing her first ever livestream concert tomorrow.
The 70-year-old released her 22nd studio album, Consequences, in June and within the first week it shot straight into the UK Top 10.
The special once-off concert will streamed at 21h00 South African time and will feature not only new material, but also some of the best known and loved songs from her 50+ year career.

ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings

30 July 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick

Books with John

30 July 2021 5:14 PM

John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week.

Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold

30 July 2021 5:12 PM

Guest: Rocco Meiring

World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent

30 July 2021 4:09 PM

Guest: Dr Peter  Johnston

Thousands of scientists across the globe have reiterated calls for immediate action over the climate crisis, warning that several tipping points are now imminent.
In an article published in the journal BioScience earlier this week, they said governments have consistently failed to address “the over exploitation of the Earth”.
 They believe the extreme climate events and patterns the world has witnessed over the past few years — and indeed in the last several weeks — have highlighted the urgency with which we must address the climate emergency.

Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize

30 July 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Karen Jennings

Earlier this week, we heard that two South Africans, both of them University of Cape Town graduates, have been long-listed for the prestigious Booker Prize - Karen Jennings and Damon Galgut. Well today, we speak to Karen, who made it onto the prestigious list for her book, "The   Island", which follows the tale of an old lighthouse keeper who finds the unconscious body of a refugee on his beach.

Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctica

30 July 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Gabriella Gentil

Two conservation tourism companies, Wilderness Safaris and White Desert, have come together to design a series of joint itineraries highlighting the best of Africa and Antarctica. 
The first itinerary, Legendary Landscapes: Antarctica and Botswana, will take place from late November to early December, while the second, Wild Desert Adventure: Antarctica and Namibia, will run over the New Year period.
To find out more, we're joined by Gabriella Gentil, Wilderness Safari's senior manager of client relations.

Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold

30 July 2021 3:24 PM

Guest: Rene Schoenmaker

Tatjana Schoenmaker early this morning earned South Africa’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games by storming to a world record in the 200m breaststroke.
Her world-record time of 2:18.95 was 0,97 seconds ahead of Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor, who took silver and bronze. 
Team SA teammate Kaylene Corbett finished fifth in the final. 
Earlier in the week, Schoenmaker won silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

Sport

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

Lifestyle Politics Local World

LONG READ: Past and present push Phoenix over edge

31 July 2021 9:57 AM

Cata & Codeta agree on ‘ceasefire’ as talks to end CT taxi violence continue

31 July 2021 9:46 AM

Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August

31 July 2021 9:17 AM

