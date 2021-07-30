Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album

Guest: Dr Peter Johnston



Thousands of scientists across the globe have reiterated calls for immediate action over the climate crisis, warning that several tipping points are now imminent.

In an article published in the journal BioScience earlier this week, they said governments have consistently failed to address “the over exploitation of the Earth”.

They believe the extreme climate events and patterns the world has witnessed over the past few years — and indeed in the last several weeks — have highlighted the urgency with which we must address the climate emergency.

arrow_forward