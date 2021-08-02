Basic Income Grant and unemployment

Guest: Jonny Steinberg
Writing in Business Day last week on the need for a basic income grant and the issue of unemployment, columnist Jonny Steinberg, says it is impossible to employ everyone.
He says that it doesn't matter who is in power, whether there is a democracy or not, or if the economy is in a boom or recession, unemployment remains a perennial problem.
Guest: Book: A Slow Burning Fire
We speak to Zimbabwe-born British author, Paula Hawkins, about her latest novel, "A Slow Burning Fire".
It tells the story of the gruesome murder of a young man in London houseboat, and three women who knew him, a one-night stand, his aunt, and a nosy neighbour.
Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem
On Friday, there were fears that month-end pay checks, combined with the recent reopening of alcohol sales could result in a spike in trauma cases in the Western Cape over the weekend.
This would place an extra burden on the already overstretched hospitals in the province.
To find out what happened, we speak to Dr Saadiq Kariem, chief operations office at the Western Cape Department of Health.
Guest: Juliet McGuire
Guest: Clinton Gahwiler | Head of Psychology at Sports Science Institute of SA
English international cricket, Ben Stokes, is the latest high performance athlete to withdraw from his sport over mental health issues.
The last few months has seen several high profile athletes, including tennis player Naomi Osaka and Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles, take a step back to concentrate on their mental well-being.
Guest: Prof Ruth Hall | Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
The ANC says it will press ahead on its own in its attempt to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
It needs either the Democratic Alliance or the EFF to vote with it to achieve the two-thirds majority required for it to pass in the National Assembly.
But neither of them appear willing to side with the ruling party, with the EFF insisting that all land be put in the custodianship of the state in return for it supporting the amendment bid.
Guest: Faith Morgan
We speak to author Faith Morgan, whose book "Rebel: The extraordinary story of a childhood in the 'Children of God' cult" tells the true story of her family, her childhood in the cult, and her escape from that world at the age of 19.
Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence
The last of Eskom's Medupi Power Station generation units has finally come on line, six years after the first one attained commercial operation status.
The 4,764 MW project, based in Lephalale in Limpopo province has been beset with problems, delays, and soaring costs since construction got underway in May 2007.
Eskom says the commercial operation of Unit 1 means the construction of Medupi, the largest dry-cooled power station in the world, is now complete.
Guest: Elvis Blue