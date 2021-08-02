Basic Income Grant and unemployment

Guest: Prof Ruth Hall | Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.



The ANC says it will press ahead on its own in its attempt to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

It needs either the Democratic Alliance or the EFF to vote with it to achieve the two-thirds majority required for it to pass in the National Assembly.

But neither of them appear willing to side with the ruling party, with the EFF insisting that all land be put in the custodianship of the state in return for it supporting the amendment bid.

