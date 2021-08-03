Karsten Warholm beats his own world record

Guest: Greg Arde | Journalist at Mercury



Freelance journalist, Greg Arde, and author of "War Party" a book about political violence in KZN, together with a colleague, covered the recent unrest in the province.

During this period, people in the town of Phoenix took action to protect their communities, spurring what some have described as a "race war" between its residents and those living in neighbouring areas.

Writing in the Daily Maverick, he says that last week they visited the area where they met Blessing Nyoni and Sajeev Singh, who are trying to heal the divide between their communities.

