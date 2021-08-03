Public protector judgement and Zuma refuses virtual hearing

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week Pippa Hudson talks to Advocate Bronwyn Pithey about the landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley, due before the courts next week. 3 August 2021 3:04 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
Backlog cleared, operations back to normal after cyber attack says Transnet Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu at Transnet about the crippling cyberattack which created a massive backlog at the port 3 August 2021 12:35 PM
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. 3 August 2021 10:58 AM
6 tips to look after your skin while wearing a mask Refilwe Moloto talks to dermatologist Dr Nomhelo Gantsho about how to prevent breakouts and discomfort while wearing masks. 3 August 2021 10:27 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Public protector judgement and Zuma refuses virtual hearing

Public protector judgement and Zuma refuses virtual hearing

3 August 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan


Book: Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy

3 August 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Anne Sebba

Rassie Erasmus summoned to World Rugby hearing

3 August 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick

SA awards patent for AI-generated invention

3 August 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Eric van der Vyver

In what is likely a world first, South Africa has awarded a patent for an interlocking food and beverage container invented by an Artificial Intelligence programme.
We speak to Erik van der Vyver, a patent attorney with Von Seidels an intellectual property law firm, who dealt with the application.

Treasury considers allowing withdrawals from pension savings

3 August 2021 4:59 PM

Guest: Maya Fisher-French

It's being reported that Treasury is considering allowing people hard hit by the pandemic, to withdraw some of their pension savings before retirement. Last week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said Treasury was in talks with National Economic Development and Labour Council about possibly allowing limited withdrawals from retirement funds under very specific conditions.

Building bridges between communities in Phoenix

3 August 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Greg Arde | Journalist at Mercury

Freelance journalist, Greg Arde, and author of "War Party" a book about political violence in KZN, together with a colleague, covered the recent unrest in the province.
During this period, people in the town of Phoenix took action to protect their communities, spurring what some have described as a "race war" between its residents and those living in neighbouring areas.
Writing in the Daily Maverick, he says that last week they visited the area where they met Blessing Nyoni and Sajeev Singh, who are trying to heal the divide between their communities.

Animals in Calvinia in dire need of help

3 August 2021 4:10 PM

Guest: Mariechen Du Toit

A person in Calvinia in the Northern Cape reached out to the show to tell us about the plight of animals in the town, where many people have lost their jobs over the past 18 months.

Police failure to deal with constant violation of Covid rules in Retreat neighbourhood

3 August 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: Christopher Swart

Feelings of 'emptiness' and your mental health

3 August 2021 3:37 PM

Guest: Shona Joyce Herron

Shona Joyce Herron, a Trainee Clinical Psychologist and researcher at University College London, has done research into what can be described as a person having a 'feeling of emptiness'.
She says that it is usually only considered as a symptom of borderline personality disorder, but that it is actually more common than one might think.

Karsten Warholm beats his own world record

3 August 2021 3:31 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa 

Norway's Karsten Warholm yesterday beat his own world record in the Olympic 400-metre hurdles, shaving off 0.76 of a second to finish at 45.94 seconds.
In an unexpected turn of events, second-placed Rai Benjamin of the United States also broke the 46.7 record set by Warholm just last month, coming in at 46.17.

How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever

That's way more than 10%... generous customer gives Simply Asia staff R6000 tip

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

CT police report taxi shooting, a day after peace accord in the industry

3 August 2021 6:30 PM

‘One Indian, one bullet’: Jackie Shandu's incitement case postponed

3 August 2021 5:27 PM

Cele: 112 illegal firearms discovered in Phoenix following unrest

3 August 2021 4:27 PM

