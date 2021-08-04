ConCourt ruling on hate speech sends strong message to bigots

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar' Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio. 4 August 2021 1:16 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations. 4 August 2021 9:55 AM
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver… Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ. 4 August 2021 8:56 AM
Nearly 90% of businesses destroyed in looting were SMMEs and 7% will not reopen Africa Melane talks to Lings Naidoo of Redflank about the research results. 4 August 2021 8:06 AM
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke. 4 August 2021 7:35 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times. 4 August 2021 1:01 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
ConCourt ruling on hate speech sends strong message to bigots

ConCourt ruling on hate speech sends strong message to bigots

4 August 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law

Media law advocate, Ben Winks, writing on News24 today, says the recent Constitutional Court finding on Jon Qwelane's column in 2008 constituted hate speech sends a strong message to all bigots that hate is not okay.
The veteran journalist and anti-apartheid activist had written in a story in the Sunday Sun in which he said he believed that homosexuality was "wrong" and "against the natural order of things".


Social Development minister on Covid relief

4 August 2021 5:23 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma

Addressing the nation in late July, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government was reinstating the Social Relief of Distress Grant.
 He said this would provide a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022 to those in need.
Earlier this afternoon, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu provided more details.

Data shows that SAPS accused of rape are rarely disciplined

4 August 2021 4:57 PM

Guest: Daneel Knoetze

Data from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, IPID, shows that policemen have been accused of nearly 1,000 rapes since 2012. An investigation by accountable journalist project, Viewfinder, has found that almost all of those who are accused of this violation are not convicted for the crime, partly because of problems in the forensic data system, and often remain in the service.

Constitutional issues around postponing local government elections

4 August 2021 4:54 PM

Guest: Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert

Latest on Digital Vibes

4 August 2021 4:11 PM

Guest: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick

For months, the Daily Maverick’s Scorpio lead by investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, has been investigating digital marketing company Digital Vibe's allegedly corrupt contract with the Department of Health.
It was awarded a R150 million deal by the department to provide communications services with regards to the National Health Insurance and Covid-19.
The company is owned by a close associate of the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, who is on special leave pending investigations, notably into the awarding of the contract.
Writing in the Daily Maverick today, Myburgh says Scorpio has found that R1 million was siphoned off from the deal to help establish a new hair salon and an upmarket nail franchise owned by the minister's son and daughter-in-law.

Cyril Ramaphosa's indecisiveness

4 August 2021 3:34 PM

Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | Political Editor at News24

Writing on News24 today, political editor, Qaanitah Hunter, says President Cyril Ramaphosa has shown repeatedly that he would rather face the consequences of his indecision than take decisive action.
She is far from being the only political commentator to share this view.
We speak to her about why she believes his apparent indecision on essential matters is detrimental for the country.

Book: Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy

3 August 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Anne Sebba

Rassie Erasmus summoned to World Rugby hearing

3 August 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick

Public protector judgement and Zuma refuses virtual hearing

3 August 2021 5:28 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

SA awards patent for AI-generated invention

3 August 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Eric van der Vyver

In what is likely a world first, South Africa has awarded a patent for an interlocking food and beverage container invented by an Artificial Intelligence programme.
We speak to Erik van der Vyver, a patent attorney with Von Seidels an intellectual property law firm, who dealt with the application.

