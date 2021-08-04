Data shows that SAPS accused of rape are rarely disciplined

Guest: Daneel Knoetze
Data from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, IPID, shows that policemen have been accused of nearly 1,000 rapes since 2012. An investigation by accountable journalist project, Viewfinder, has found that almost all of those who are accused of this violation are not convicted for the crime, partly because of problems in the forensic data system, and often remain in the service.
Guest: Nkosikhona Duma
Addressing the nation in late July, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government was reinstating the Social Relief of Distress Grant.
He said this would provide a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022 to those in need.
Earlier this afternoon, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu provided more details.
Guest: Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Guest: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
For months, the Daily Maverick’s Scorpio lead by investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, has been investigating digital marketing company Digital Vibe's allegedly corrupt contract with the Department of Health.
It was awarded a R150 million deal by the department to provide communications services with regards to the National Health Insurance and Covid-19.
The company is owned by a close associate of the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, who is on special leave pending investigations, notably into the awarding of the contract.
Writing in the Daily Maverick today, Myburgh says Scorpio has found that R1 million was siphoned off from the deal to help establish a new hair salon and an upmarket nail franchise owned by the minister's son and daughter-in-law.
Guest: Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law
Media law advocate, Ben Winks, writing on News24 today, says the recent Constitutional Court finding on Jon Qwelane's column in 2008 constituted hate speech sends a strong message to all bigots that hate is not okay.
The veteran journalist and anti-apartheid activist had written in a story in the Sunday Sun in which he said he believed that homosexuality was "wrong" and "against the natural order of things".
Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | Political Editor at News24
Writing on News24 today, political editor, Qaanitah Hunter, says President Cyril Ramaphosa has shown repeatedly that he would rather face the consequences of his indecision than take decisive action.
She is far from being the only political commentator to share this view.
We speak to her about why she believes his apparent indecision on essential matters is detrimental for the country.
Guest: Anne Sebba
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Guest: Karyn Maughan
Guest: Eric van der Vyver
In what is likely a world first, South Africa has awarded a patent for an interlocking food and beverage container invented by an Artificial Intelligence programme.
We speak to Erik van der Vyver, a patent attorney with Von Seidels an intellectual property law firm, who dealt with the application.