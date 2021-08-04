Data shows that SAPS accused of rape are rarely disciplined

Guest: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick



For months, the Daily Maverick’s Scorpio lead by investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, has been investigating digital marketing company Digital Vibe's allegedly corrupt contract with the Department of Health.

It was awarded a R150 million deal by the department to provide communications services with regards to the National Health Insurance and Covid-19.

The company is owned by a close associate of the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, who is on special leave pending investigations, notably into the awarding of the contract.

Writing in the Daily Maverick today, Myburgh says Scorpio has found that R1 million was siphoned off from the deal to help establish a new hair salon and an upmarket nail franchise owned by the minister's son and daughter-in-law.

