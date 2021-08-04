Study suggests increased use of computers accelerates short-sightedness in children

Guest: Dr Tshilidzi Van de Lecq
A study conducted in Hong Kong has found evidence to suggest that an increased rate of short-sightedness in children could be linked to the fact that they spend more time on their screens due to online learning and other Covid -19 restrictions.
It found that children’s outdoor time since the start of the pandemic fell from 75 to 24 minutes a day, while screen time rose from 3.5 to eight hours.
Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.
The Delta variant continues to spread all over the world and breakthrough infections are reportedly occurring among vaccinated people. In some countries, there are increasing calls for the need to provide people who were vaccinated some time back with a booster dose of the vaccine. To find out about breakthrough infections with the first people in South Africa to be vaccinated under the Sisonke Trial, we speak to Prof Linda Gail Bekker, director of UCT's Desmond Tutu HIV Centre and co-principal lead of the trial.
Guest: Nkosikhona Duma
Addressing the nation in late July, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government was reinstating the Social Relief of Distress Grant.
He said this would provide a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022 to those in need.
Earlier this afternoon, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu provided more details.
Guest: Daneel Knoetze
Data from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, IPID, shows that policemen have been accused of nearly 1,000 rapes since 2012. An investigation by accountable journalist project, Viewfinder, has found that almost all of those who are accused of this violation are not convicted for the crime, partly because of problems in the forensic data system, and often remain in the service.
Guest: Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pieter-Louis Myburgh | Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
For months, the Daily Maverick’s Scorpio lead by investigative journalist, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, has been investigating digital marketing company Digital Vibe's allegedly corrupt contract with the Department of Health.
It was awarded a R150 million deal by the department to provide communications services with regards to the National Health Insurance and Covid-19.
The company is owned by a close associate of the Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, who is on special leave pending investigations, notably into the awarding of the contract.
Writing in the Daily Maverick today, Myburgh says Scorpio has found that R1 million was siphoned off from the deal to help establish a new hair salon and an upmarket nail franchise owned by the minister's son and daughter-in-law.
Guest: Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law
Media law advocate, Ben Winks, writing on News24 today, says the recent Constitutional Court finding on Jon Qwelane's column in 2008 constituted hate speech sends a strong message to all bigots that hate is not okay.
The veteran journalist and anti-apartheid activist had written in a story in the Sunday Sun in which he said he believed that homosexuality was "wrong" and "against the natural order of things".
Guest: Qaanitah Hunter | Political Editor at News24
Writing on News24 today, political editor, Qaanitah Hunter, says President Cyril Ramaphosa has shown repeatedly that he would rather face the consequences of his indecision than take decisive action.
She is far from being the only political commentator to share this view.
We speak to her about why she believes his apparent indecision on essential matters is detrimental for the country.
Guest: Anne SebbaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST