Update with WC Premier Alan Winde

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
Guest: Simone Govender
We speak to Durban-born, Johannesburg-bred musician, Simone Govender about her new song, Need to Be You, which was released today.
Simone started piano lessons at the age of five and picked up the guitar when she was fourteen. It was then that she realised that she wanted to make music for a living.
After school she studied psychology, graduating in 2017 and that same year she started playing music full time.
Guest: Simnikiwe Xabanisa | Reporter at SA Rugby MagLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Susan Booysen | School Of Governance at Wits
Guest: Rey Thakhuli
The South African National Parks says 12 of its parks will be going cashless from the first of September.
This change will be implemented in two phases with the remaining parks moving to a cash-free payment system in the next financial year.
The move is part of a bid to minimise queueing times and reduce the risk for staff and customers associated with the handling of cash.
Guest: Prof. Jane Duncan | Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Following weeks of speculation, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced his much anticipated Cabinet reshuffle in an address to the nation last night.
Most notably, Joe Phaahla comes in as the new Minister of Health following the resignation of Zweli Mkhize, while Enoch Godongwana comes in as Finance Minister.
Police minister Bheke Cele, who was criticised for his ministry's handling of the recent unrest, remains in his post, while Ramaphosa has scrapped the Ministry of State Security and moved the function into the Presidency.
The president said this consolidation of the security cluster was in order to improve its strategic management and effectiveness.
Guest: Larry Whitfield | Founder and chief cider maker at Loxtonia
A locally made cider has won gold at the 11th annual International Cider Challenge.
The Alexandra Blush Méthode Traditionelle Cider was named the Supreme Champion for 2021 out of 150 contenders from 88 countries.
It was brewed by Loxtonia's founder and cider master, Larry Whitfield, who joins us on the line from his farm in Ceres.
Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guest: Dr Maylene Shung-King who is an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine and co-editor of the series.
The Cape Town-based Children's Institute has produced a series of advocacy briefs on how Covid-19 have affected children.
It says while they have mostly been spared from severe infection, the preoccupation with adults has meant that children’s needs were largely overlooked.
But its experts say they are likely to carry the costs of the pandemic for years to come.
Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
