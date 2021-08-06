Music: Simone Govender

Guest: Prof. Jane Duncan | Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg



Following weeks of speculation, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced his much anticipated Cabinet reshuffle in an address to the nation last night.



Most notably, Joe Phaahla comes in as the new Minister of Health following the resignation of Zweli Mkhize, while Enoch Godongwana comes in as Finance Minister.



Police minister Bheke Cele, who was criticised for his ministry's handling of the recent unrest, remains in his post, while Ramaphosa has scrapped the Ministry of State Security and moved the function into the Presidency.

The president said this consolidation of the security cluster was in order to improve its strategic management and effectiveness.

