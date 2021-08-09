Dallas Oberholzer: South Africa's Olympic Skateboarder

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station' Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 9 August 2021 4:18 PM
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”. 9 August 2021 12:05 PM
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this countr... 9 August 2021 11:42 AM
View all Local
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa. 9 August 2021 8:34 AM
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense" Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls. 8 August 2021 11:40 AM
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest' The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park... 8 August 2021 9:49 AM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov). 8 August 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOL 9 August 2021 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test. 8 August 2021 12:50 PM
View all Sport
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Dallas Oberholzer: South Africa's Olympic Skateboarder

Dallas Oberholzer: South Africa's Olympic Skateboarder

9 August 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Dallas Oberholzer 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Musician Kristi Lowe on why gender equality is an important theme in her music

9 August 2021 6:05 PM

Guest: Kristi Lowe

The music of 23-year-old Cape Town singer and songwriter, Kristi Lowe, comes with a strong message for women, shaped by her life experience and a Social Science degree in gender studies from UCT.
She produced her first single 'I Need More Time' at the age of 15 with well-known South African band 'Goodluck', to raise funds for her sister, Jenna, who had a terminal lung condition. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dealing with grief

9 August 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New e-cars in South Africa

9 August 2021 5:18 PM

Guest:  Ian Maclaren

Independent motoring journalist, Ian Maclaren, says he wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about the arrival of electric cars on the market in South Africa.
But he changed his mind after a recent road trip for a feature he was writing which saw him drive an all-electric Porsche from Cape Town to George and back.
Ian says the trip proved fascinating, not only because of what a modern electric car is capable of , but also because he discovered that there is actually infrastructure in place to charge an electric vehicle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women's Day focus on nurses at Groote Schuur's Covid-19 ICU unit

9 August 2021 5:08 PM

Guest:  Sister Waybah Phillips

With the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic still at its peak in the Western Cape, we speak to Sister Waybah Phillips, who is Operational Nurse Manager at Groote Schuur.
She's in charge of Ward C27, the hospital's ICU unit dealing directly with Covid patients.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Non-profit art initiative making art accessible to more people

9 August 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Grant Rock, the founder and director of Art10K, a non-profit art initiative, started in Johannesburg six years ago.
He says it was his frustration with galleries and dealers who generally takes huge cuts on the sale of artworks, that led him to set up a system  of selling art that works more in the favour of the artists themselves.
The initiative's 5th annual event takes place soon and aims to not only make art more affordable and accessible to the public, but also to showcase the work of developing artists that may not have access to galleries.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parents becoming 'agents of change' prevent their children developing mental health issues

9 August 2021 4:42 PM

Guest: Dr Jenny Rose

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A celebration of Women's Day with Jessie Ndaba, the co-founder of Astrofica Technologies

9 August 2021 4:26 PM

Guest: Jessica  Ndaba 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explosion at Medupi's Unit 4

9 August 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Humpback dolphins on brink of extinction

9 August 2021 4:11 PM

Guest: Prof Stephanie Plon 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

Business Lifestyle

'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Special sitting announced to choose new Joburg mayor

9 August 2021 5:14 PM

DA wants proof Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his stay in Russia

9 August 2021 4:50 PM

Zuma's legal team to request postponement in arms deal court appearance

9 August 2021 3:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA