Explosion at Medupi's Unit 4

Guest: Grant Rock, the founder and director of Art10K, a non-profit art initiative, started in Johannesburg six years ago.

He says it was his frustration with galleries and dealers who generally takes huge cuts on the sale of artworks, that led him to set up a system of selling art that works more in the favour of the artists themselves.

The initiative's 5th annual event takes place soon and aims to not only make art more affordable and accessible to the public, but also to showcase the work of developing artists that may not have access to galleries.





