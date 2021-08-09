Women's Day focus on nurses at Groote Schuur's Covid-19 ICU unit

Guest: Sister Waybah Phillips
With the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic still at its peak in the Western Cape, we speak to Sister Waybah Phillips, who is Operational Nurse Manager at Groote Schuur.
She's in charge of Ward C27, the hospital's ICU unit dealing directly with Covid patients.
Guest: Kristi Lowe
The music of 23-year-old Cape Town singer and songwriter, Kristi Lowe, comes with a strong message for women, shaped by her life experience and a Social Science degree in gender studies from UCT.
She produced her first single 'I Need More Time' at the age of 15 with well-known South African band 'Goodluck', to raise funds for her sister, Jenna, who had a terminal lung condition.
Guest: Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life
Guest: Ian Maclaren
Independent motoring journalist, Ian Maclaren, says he wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about the arrival of electric cars on the market in South Africa.
But he changed his mind after a recent road trip for a feature he was writing which saw him drive an all-electric Porsche from Cape Town to George and back.
Ian says the trip proved fascinating, not only because of what a modern electric car is capable of , but also because he discovered that there is actually infrastructure in place to charge an electric vehicle.
Guest: Grant Rock, the founder and director of Art10K, a non-profit art initiative, started in Johannesburg six years ago.
He says it was his frustration with galleries and dealers who generally takes huge cuts on the sale of artworks, that led him to set up a system of selling art that works more in the favour of the artists themselves.
The initiative's 5th annual event takes place soon and aims to not only make art more affordable and accessible to the public, but also to showcase the work of developing artists that may not have access to galleries.
Guest: Dr Jenny Rose
Guest: Jessica Ndaba
Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson
Guest: Prof Stephanie Plon
Guest: Dallas Oberholzer