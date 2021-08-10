Proposals to limit cycling time on Sea Point promenade

Guest: Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg



The Cape Heart Surgeon, Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg, has come to be a praised musician known as 'South Africa's Singing Surgeon'.

South Africa's Singing Surgeon believes in the power of music to inspire South Africans to stand together and support one another through these difficult times. He has created his latest single, a rendition of the traditional prayer 'Ndikhokhele Bawo' (Lead me, O Father) in order to appeal to South Africans to do exactly that.

The doctor has recovered from the virus himself and his wife has been in his care since she was critically ill with Covid and spent more than a week in the intensive care unit with respiratory failure. The experience has strengthened his desire to motivate that we bring hope and guidance to one another.

His current project stands testament to that goal and it looks to raise funds for corrective surgery for indigent children with heart disease in Southern Africa. He has joined a renowned global music icon in Steyn’s cover version of the Queen megahit song 'Who Wants To Live Forever' and it is due to be released in the next few weeks alongside the launch of the Young Hearts Africa Foundation.

arrow_forward