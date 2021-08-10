Rwandan and Mozambican troops recapture strategic town

Guest: Peter Fabricius
Troops from both Rwanda and Mozambique have recaptured the strategic port town of Mocimboa da Praia from insurgents. Rwandan forces were deployed to Mozambique last month to help Maputo regain control over its northern Cabo Delgado province, which is home to one of Africa’s biggest liquefied natural gas projects.
Fighting in the region began in 2017, but gained ground last year when insurgents linked to the Islamic State managed to capture entire towns.
Mocimboa da Praia had been crucial to the gas project, both for incoming international workers to its airport and the delivery of supplies to its port, until it was taken by rebels almost a year ago.
Guest: Joe Parkinson
John will interview Joe Parkinson, the co author of 'Bring Back Our Girls: The Untold Story of the Global Search for Nigeria's Missing Schoolgirls' alongside Drew Hinshaw. The book delves into the complex reality surrounding the Boko Haram kidnapping of 276 girls in Nigeria in 2014.
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
Guest: Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg
The Cape Heart Surgeon, Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg, has come to be a praised musician known as 'South Africa's Singing Surgeon'.
South Africa's Singing Surgeon believes in the power of music to inspire South Africans to stand together and support one another through these difficult times. He has created his latest single, a rendition of the traditional prayer 'Ndikhokhele Bawo' (Lead me, O Father) in order to appeal to South Africans to do exactly that.
The doctor has recovered from the virus himself and his wife has been in his care since she was critically ill with Covid and spent more than a week in the intensive care unit with respiratory failure. The experience has strengthened his desire to motivate that we bring hope and guidance to one another.
His current project stands testament to that goal and it looks to raise funds for corrective surgery for indigent children with heart disease in Southern Africa. He has joined a renowned global music icon in Steyn’s cover version of the Queen megahit song 'Who Wants To Live Forever' and it is due to be released in the next few weeks alongside the launch of the Young Hearts Africa Foundation.
Guest: Prof Suzan Oelofse
A study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has found that almost half of food available for human consumption in South Africa is wasted.
While the country is a net exporter of food, the institute says that each year, 45%, or an estimated 10.3-million tonnes of food destined to be eaten locally, goes to waste.
The Council says this indicates a high level of inefficiency in the food value chain.
Sixty-eight per cent of losses and waste occurs in the early stages of production, of which 19% is during post-harvest handling and storage, and 49% during processing and packaging
Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN
The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State has been hearing evidence from Cyril Ramaphosa. We will hear the latest developments from EWN Senior Political Analyst Tshidi Madia.
Guest: Rhys Evans
In an opinion piece on News24, the managing director of the company ALCO-safe says he does not believe that a proposed new rule effectively banning drinking and driving will resolve problems associated with the issue.
The amendments to the National Road Traffic Act include changing the legal blood alcohol content limit for drivers from 0.05 grams per 100 millilitres to zero.
Rhys Evans says that while he agrees with the reasons behind the proposed law, there is lots to take into consideration before it can come into effect.
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guest: Anena Burger
Netwerk24 journalist, Anena Burger, is very angry about an anti-vaccination voice note sent via whatsapp to her 71-year-old mother in June.
She blames the 14-minute monologue by a woman talking about the supposed dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine for her parent's decision to refuse the jab.
Despite Anena's attempts to point out the inaccuracies in the message, they would not change their minds, and a few weeks later, Hermine Burger, contracted Covid-19 and died in early July.
Guest: Prof Keymanthri Moodley | Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at University Of Stellenbosch
The application for postponement of legal action against Zuma due to an undisclosed condition of ill health has created a great deal of uncertainty as to when and how the disclosure of confidential patient information held within medical records is justifiable in South Africa, both from a legal and an ethical perspective.
Guest: Rumbi Elizabeth Chidoori | Legal Fellow at Sonke Gender Justice
Cape Town Gender Rights Activist, Rumbi Elizabeth Chidoori, will bring insight to the case whereby New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after an inquiry found that he sexually harassed multiple women. Andrew Cuomo said in his resignation speech that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions. Women's rights advocates have argued that many remarks that he made throughout the investigation seem to suggest the opposite - as well as to shed light on generational differences about what it means to ‘cross the line’.