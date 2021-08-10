Rwandan and Mozambican troops recapture strategic town

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch with the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zelda Hansen
Today at 13:35
TV Club - Penguin Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ally Christos
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Sale of alcohol at petrol garages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:50
Inaugural Stellenbosch Festival of Gardens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elmarie Rabe
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lira - Singer
Today at 17:45
Music: Locnville's new single
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Chaplin - Musician at ...
Brian Chaplin
Latest Local
Law catches up with maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist Lester Kiewit talks to Felicity Guest about the landmark judgment handed down in the Gauteng High Court this week. 13 August 2021 11:25 AM
Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative' Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 13 August 2021 9:02 AM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Local
Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde gives John Maytham the latest update on Covid-19 infections and the state of the province. 12 August 2021 5:35 PM
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died' Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message. 12 August 2021 4:31 PM
Brrr winter temps are plummeting. What is ethical firewood and where to find it? Pippa Hudson talks to Izak van der Merwe, a Forests and Woodlands Specialist at DAFF about what we should using in our fireplaces. 12 August 2021 2:24 PM
View all Politics
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
3 money mistakes to avoid for a comfortable retirement Pippa Hudson chats to Himal Parbhoo who is the CEO of Cash Investments at FNB about how to plan for retirement properly. 12 August 2021 3:23 PM
10 top Google searches in South Africa over the past 15 years Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 August 2021 1:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
View all Sport
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer. 12 August 2021 10:57 AM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Entertainment
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Rwandan and Mozambican troops recapture strategic town

Rwandan and Mozambican troops recapture strategic town

10 August 2021 4:39 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius

Troops from both Rwanda and Mozambique have recaptured the strategic port town of Mocimboa da Praia from insurgents. Rwandan forces were deployed to Mozambique last month to help Maputo regain control over its northern Cabo Delgado province, which is home to one of Africa’s biggest liquefied natural gas projects.
Fighting in the region began in 2017, but gained ground last year when insurgents linked to the Islamic State managed to capture entire towns.
Mocimboa da Praia had been crucial to the gas project, both for incoming international workers to its airport and the delivery of supplies to its port, until it was taken by rebels almost a year ago.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Book: Bring Back Our Girls

12 August 2021 6:11 PM

Guest: Joe Parkinson

John will interview Joe Parkinson, the co author of 'Bring Back Our Girls: The Untold Story of the Global Search for Nigeria's Missing Schoolgirls' alongside Drew Hinshaw. The book delves into the complex reality surrounding the Boko Haram kidnapping of 276 girls in Nigeria in 2014.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update with WC Premier Alan Winde

12 August 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg: 'The Singing Surgeon'.

12 August 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg

The Cape Heart Surgeon, Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg, has come to be a praised musician known as 'South Africa's Singing Surgeon'. 
South Africa's Singing Surgeon believes in the power of music to inspire South Africans to stand together and support one another through these difficult times. He has created his latest single, a rendition of the traditional prayer 'Ndikhokhele Bawo' (Lead me, O Father) in order to appeal to South Africans to do exactly that. 
The doctor has recovered from the virus himself and his wife has been in his care since she was critically ill with Covid and spent more than a week in the intensive care unit with respiratory failure. The experience has strengthened his desire to motivate that we bring hope and guidance to one another. 
His current project stands testament to that goal and it looks to raise funds for corrective surgery for indigent children with heart disease in Southern Africa.  He has joined a renowned global music icon in Steyn’s cover version of the Queen megahit song 'Who Wants To Live Forever' and it is due to be released in the next few weeks alongside the launch of the Young Hearts Africa Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CSIR study finds that almost half of food available in SA is wasted

12 August 2021 4:37 PM

Guest: Prof Suzan Oelofse

A study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has found that almost half of food available for human consumption in South Africa is wasted.
While the country is a net exporter of food, the institute says that each year, 45%, or an estimated 10.3-million tonnes of food destined to be eaten locally, goes to waste.
The Council says this indicates a high level of inefficiency in the food value chain.
Sixty-eight per cent of losses and waste occurs in the early stages of production, of which 19% is during post-harvest handling and storage, and 49% during  processing and packaging

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo Commission: EWN Senior Political Analyst Tshidi Madia.

12 August 2021 4:19 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State has been hearing evidence from Cyril Ramaphosa. We will hear the latest developments from EWN Senior Political Analyst Tshidi Madia. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Organisation says zero alcohol law will not reduce unsafe driving

12 August 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Rhys Evans

In an opinion piece on News24, the managing director of the company ALCO-safe says he does not believe that a proposed new rule effectively banning drinking and driving will resolve problems associated with the issue.
The amendments to the National Road Traffic Act include changing the legal blood alcohol content limit for drivers from 0.05 grams per 100 millilitres to zero.
Rhys Evans says that while he agrees with the reasons behind the proposed law, there is lots to take into consideration before it can come into effect. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

12 August 2021 4:01 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Journalist angry about anti-vaccination voice note sent to her mum who died of Covid-19

12 August 2021 3:40 PM

Guest: Anena Burger

Netwerk24 journalist, Anena Burger, is very angry about an anti-vaccination voice note sent via whatsapp to her 71-year-old mother in June.


She blames the 14-minute monologue by a woman talking about the supposed dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine for her parent's decision to refuse the jab.


Despite Anena's attempts to point out the inaccuracies in the message, they would not change their minds, and a few weeks later, Hermine Burger, contracted Covid-19 and died in early July.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does the right to medical confidentiality apply to the postponement of legal action against Zuma?

11 August 2021 6:02 PM

Guest: Prof Keymanthri Moodley | Director of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at University Of Stellenbosch

The application for postponement of legal action against Zuma due to an undisclosed condition of ill health has created a great deal of uncertainty as to when and how the disclosure of confidential patient information held within medical records is justifiable in South Africa, both from a legal and an ethical perspective.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The reaction to New York Governor Cuomo's Defense to sexual harassment charges.

11 August 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Rumbi Elizabeth   Chidoori | Legal Fellow at Sonke Gender Justice

Cape Town Gender Rights Activist, Rumbi Elizabeth Chidoori, will bring insight to the case whereby New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after an inquiry found that he sexually harassed multiple women. Andrew Cuomo said in his resignation speech that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions. Women's rights advocates have argued that many remarks that he made throughout the investigation seem to suggest the opposite ­- as well as to shed light on generational differences about what it means to ‘cross the line’.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

Sport Business

Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'

Local Lifestyle

Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Phaahla confirms passing of Soweto uprising activist Dan Montsitsi due to COVID

13 August 2021 10:51 AM

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

13 August 2021 10:33 AM

Eskom warns load reduction power cuts in WC likely to expand in province

13 August 2021 10:25 AM

