Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

Renowned Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan, is present at The Supreme Court of Appeal during the Appeal by Jason Rhode against the Conviction of the murder of his wife.

The Former Lew Geffen Sotheby's CEO claims that his wife hanged herself with the cord of her hair curling iron after discovering that his affair with estate agent Jolene Alterskye was not over.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) deems Rohde's claim to be nothing more than a desperate attempt to evade responsibility for assaulting, strangling, and asphyxiating her.

Although Judge Salie-Hlophe refused Rohde leave to appeal on the basis that he had no reasonable prospects of success in challenging her ruling, the Appeal Court overturned that decision and later granted Rohde bail – an indication of the relative strength of his appeal arguments.

