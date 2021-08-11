SATSA on trying to get SA off the UK's red list

Guest: David Frost | CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
South Africa is still one of the countries on the United Kingdom's red list for travel to that country, which means that extra restrictions are in place to reduce the introduction and transmission of new Covid-19 variants.
The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, SATSA, has been fighting to have the rules relaxed and enlisted a London-based PR firm to lobby on its behalf.
It set up a petition to get South Africa removed from this 'red list' and by the early afternoon today, over 13,000 people had signed it.
When a petition gains over 10,000 signatories, the British government is required to respond.
Guest: Dr. Bridget Farham believes that the recent reduction in vaccine uptake has more to do with government distrust and failure in providing education and support than the public response to media - social and otherwise. Dr. Farham is the editor of the South African Medical Journal (SAMJ) and Consultant to the Director's Office, Universal Health Care/Communicable and Non-communicable Diseases Cluster, WHO, African Region.
Guest: Susan Comrie | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
A toxic fallout after a fire at the UPL warehouse has caused disaster affecting the wetlands and rivers and contaminated beaches. Residents felt the contamination and coughed through the fumes.
The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism has uncovered the potential causes of a toxic chemical fallout that has occurred after a fire at the UPL Chemical Warehouse in Durban.
The UPL warehouse apparently contained millions of chemicals that were many times more that the warehouse could legally hold without environmental approval.
UPL has not publicly disclosed what was in the warehouse.
David Enright is The Director of a chilling documentary series that tells the story of the spate of brutal and mysterious killings that gripped the town of Krugersdorp, South Africa, in 2016. The daring Showmax series is receiving a great deal of attention.
Natanya Mulholland talks on behalf of Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers, which is a non-profit organization with a motto that is a triple-win formula: Plastic out the ocean, food on the table, and money in your pocket. Their primary goal is to create jobs and remove plastic from the sea. For the last 6 months, Izame Zabantu has been working hard to clear plastic from the Black River mouth and the beach at Paarden Eiland.
Renowned Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan, is present at The Supreme Court of Appeal during the Appeal by Jason Rhode against the Conviction of the murder of his wife.
The Former Lew Geffen Sotheby's CEO claims that his wife hanged herself with the cord of her hair curling iron after discovering that his affair with estate agent Jolene Alterskye was not over.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) deems Rohde's claim to be nothing more than a desperate attempt to evade responsibility for assaulting, strangling, and asphyxiating her.
Although Judge Salie-Hlophe refused Rohde leave to appeal on the basis that he had no reasonable prospects of success in challenging her ruling, the Appeal Court overturned that decision and later granted Rohde bail – an indication of the relative strength of his appeal arguments.
Dr. David Monyae joins Cape Talk in analysis of the breaking news in Afghanistan. He is Director at The Centre for Africa - China Studies at The University of Johannesburg and a well renowned international relations and foreign policy expert. He holds a PhD in International Relations from the University of Witwatersrand. He previously served as Section Manager: International Relations Policy Analysis at the South African Parliament, providing strategic management, parliamentary foreign policy formulation, and monitoring and analysis services.
Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan yesterday, there are fears that there will be a return once again to a hardline Islamist rule.
It is widely believed that this will have a particularly devastating impact on the country's women.
During their previous time in power, the Taliban banned females from getting an education beyond the age of 8, they were forced to wear the burqa at all times in public and weren't allowed to work.
We speak to an Afghan human rights lawyer and activist, Fereshta Abbasi.
South African Grand Prix motorcycle racer, Brad Binder, took a risk on his slick tyres during heavy rain at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and it paid off.
While the other riders opted to change their bikes, he stayed the course and held off the field of riders to win his second ever MotoGP race.
We speak to independent motoring journalist, Ian McLaren.
The annual South African National Editors’ Forum's Nat Nakasa award for courageous community journalism has gone to GroundUp editor, Nathan Geffen, and journalist Raymond Joseph.
We speak to Nathan about the award and his view on what should be happening with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Mike Wills interviews Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager at GrandWest.