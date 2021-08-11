The reaction to New York Governor Cuomo's Defense to sexual harassment charges.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Ashton Bridge: A South African Feat of Engineering
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Bhekisipho Twala
Today at 16:20
TADA Theatres: Request for a new government lockdown strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cornelia Faasen - Director at NGO Tada Theatre and Dance Alliance
Today at 16:55
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The implications of Viewfinder access to police disciplinary hearing tapes.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 17:20
The Zambia Elections: Hakainde Hichilema wins by a landslide
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 17:45
Taliban's new regime in Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Beaver
Latest Local
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Visit your doctor for early detection of illnesses, even during Covid pandemic Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Disability Claims Manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa about critical illness and disability benefits. 17 August 2021 2:49 PM
Bus travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha overturns, killing 30 people Mandy Wiener interviews Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson. 17 August 2021 1:14 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel John Maytham hears from Capetonian Shaun and the health department's Dr Lesley Bamford explains the rules currently in place. 16 August 2021 11:01 AM
Got a SARS letter of demand? Respond ASAP or face having bank account debited John Maytham talks to Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager, Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa. 16 August 2021 8:15 AM
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
[WATCH] Ashton Arch Bridge: How to slide an 8000-ton bridge 23-metres into place Lester Kiewit interviews Leiton Chan, Construction Manager at Haw & Inglis, the team behind the new Ashton Arch Bridge. 17 August 2021 10:50 AM
Free coding coding course for students - 'Jobs in this space on the increase' Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode chats to Refilwe Moloto about this wonderful opportunity for young people. 17 August 2021 8:56 AM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend. 14 August 2021 7:25 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021 Listen to John's three book picks for the week. 13 August 2021 5:09 PM
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 17 August 2021 1:08 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
The reaction to New York Governor Cuomo's Defense to sexual harassment charges.

The reaction to New York Governor Cuomo's Defense to sexual harassment charges.

11 August 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Rumbi Elizabeth   Chidoori | Legal Fellow at Sonke Gender Justice

Cape Town Gender Rights Activist, Rumbi Elizabeth Chidoori, will bring insight to the case whereby New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after an inquiry found that he sexually harassed multiple women. Andrew Cuomo said in his resignation speech that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions. Women's rights advocates have argued that many remarks that he made throughout the investigation seem to suggest the opposite ­- as well as to shed light on generational differences about what it means to ‘cross the line’.  


Vaccine hesitancy is caused by Government failure

17 August 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: Dr. Bridget Farham believes that the recent reduction in vaccine uptake has more to do with government distrust and failure in providing education and support than the public response to media - social and otherwise. Dr. Farham is the editor of the South African Medical Journal (SAMJ) and Consultant to the Director’s Office, Universal Health Care/Communicable and Non-communicable Diseases Cluster, WHO, African Region. 

What made UPL warehouse chemicals cause a dangerous toxic fallout?

17 August 2021 3:45 PM

Guest: Susan Comrie | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism 

A toxic fallout after a fire at the UPL warehouse has caused disaster affecting the wetlands and rivers and contaminated beaches. Residents felt the contamination and coughed through the fumes.
The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism has uncovered the potential causes of a toxic chemical fallout that has occurred after a fire at the UPL Chemical Warehouse in Durban. 
The UPL warehouse apparently contained millions of chemicals that were many times more that the warehouse could legally hold without environmental approval. 
UPL has not publicly disclosed what was in the warehouse.

Devils Dorp: A chilling South African Documentary Series created by Showmax

16 August 2021 6:07 PM

David Enright is The Director of a chilling documentary series that tells the story of the spate of brutal and mysterious killings that gripped the town of Krugersdorp, South Africa, in 2016. The daring Showmax series is receiving a great deal of attention. 

Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers NGO aims to clean the ocean and boost the economy

16 August 2021 5:39 PM

Natanya Mulholland talks on behalf of Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers, which is a non-profit organization with a motto that is a triple-win formula:  Plastic out the ocean, food on the table, and money in your pocket. Their primary goal is to create jobs and remove plastic from the sea. For the last 6 months, Izame Zabantu has been working hard to clear plastic from the Black River mouth and the beach at Paarden Eiland. 

Jason Rhode: Convicted Wife Murderer Appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal

16 August 2021 5:26 PM

Renowned Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan, is present at The Supreme Court of Appeal during the Appeal by Jason Rhode against the Conviction of the murder of his wife. 
The Former Lew Geffen Sotheby's CEO claims that his wife hanged herself with the cord of her hair curling iron after discovering that his affair with estate agent Jolene Alterskye was not over. 
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) deems Rohde's claim to be nothing more than a desperate attempt to evade responsibility for assaulting, strangling, and asphyxiating her.
Although Judge Salie-Hlophe refused Rohde leave to appeal on the basis that he had no reasonable prospects of success in challenging her ruling, the Appeal Court overturned that decision and later granted Rohde bail – an indication of the relative strength of his appeal arguments.

The Afghanistan Crisis: The Taliban take over.

16 August 2021 4:43 PM

Dr. David Monyae joins Cape Talk in analysis of the breaking news in Afghanistan. He is Director at The Centre for Africa - China Studies at The University of Johannesburg and a well renowned international relations and foreign policy expert. He holds a PhD in International Relations from the University of Witwatersrand. He previously served as Section Manager: International Relations Policy Analysis at the South African Parliament, providing strategic management, parliamentary foreign policy formulation, and monitoring and analysis services. 

Women and the Taliban takeover

16 August 2021 4:23 PM

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan yesterday, there are fears that there will be a return once again to a hardline Islamist rule.

It is widely believed that this will have a particularly devastating impact on the country's women.

During their previous time in power, the Taliban banned females from getting an education beyond the age of 8, they were forced to wear the burqa at all times in public and weren't allowed to work.

We speak to an Afghan human rights lawyer and activist, Fereshta Abbasi.

South Africa Brad Binder wins in Austria after taking a chance on his tyres

16 August 2021 4:14 PM

South African Grand Prix motorcycle racer, Brad Binder, took a risk on his slick tyres during heavy rain at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and it paid off.
While the other riders opted to change their bikes, he stayed the course and held off the field of riders to win his second ever MotoGP race.
We speak to independent motoring journalist, Ian McLaren.

GroundUp wins Nat Nakasa award and the organisation's views on the vaccine rollout

16 August 2021 3:54 PM

The annual South African National Editors’ Forum's Nat Nakasa award for courageous community journalism has gone to GroundUp editor, Nathan Geffen, and journalist Raymond Joseph.
We speak to Nathan about the award and his view on what should be happening with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

GrandWest Casino opens as Covid-19 vaccination site

16 August 2021 3:43 PM

Mike Wills interviews Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager at GrandWest.

