Organisation says zero alcohol law will not reduce unsafe driving

Guest: Rhys Evans



In an opinion piece on News24, the managing director of the company ALCO-safe says he does not believe that a proposed new rule effectively banning drinking and driving will resolve problems associated with the issue.

The amendments to the National Road Traffic Act include changing the legal blood alcohol content limit for drivers from 0.05 grams per 100 millilitres to zero.

Rhys Evans says that while he agrees with the reasons behind the proposed law, there is lots to take into consideration before it can come into effect.