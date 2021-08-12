Zondo Commission: EWN Senior Political Analyst Tshidi Madia.

Guest: Matthew Mole



At the virtual 27th annual South African Music on Saturday, 31 July 2021, Matthew Mole took home the win for his single, ‘Keep It Together’. Last year Matthew Mole won Best Pop Album at SAMA26 for ‘Ghost’. The single stresses facing up to a difficult season in your life and, rather than giving up, realising the value in what you can take away from it by pushing through. While squarely falling into the pop genre, the artist says he “pictures some tropical island when hearing the song”.

