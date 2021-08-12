CSIR study finds that almost half of food available in SA is wasted

Guest: Prof Suzan Oelofse



A study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has found that almost half of food available for human consumption in South Africa is wasted.

While the country is a net exporter of food, the institute says that each year, 45%, or an estimated 10.3-million tonnes of food destined to be eaten locally, goes to waste.

The Council says this indicates a high level of inefficiency in the food value chain.

Sixty-eight per cent of losses and waste occurs in the early stages of production, of which 19% is during post-harvest handling and storage, and 49% during processing and packaging