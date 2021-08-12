Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg: 'The Singing Surgeon'.

Guest: Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg
The Cape Heart Surgeon, Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg, has come to be a praised musician known as 'South Africa's Singing Surgeon'.
South Africa's Singing Surgeon believes in the power of music to inspire South Africans to stand together and support one another through these difficult times. He has created his latest single, a rendition of the traditional prayer 'Ndikhokhele Bawo' (Lead me, O Father) in order to appeal to South Africans to do exactly that.
The doctor has recovered from the virus himself and his wife has been in his care since she was critically ill with Covid and spent more than a week in the intensive care unit with respiratory failure. The experience has strengthened his desire to motivate that we bring hope and guidance to one another.
His current project stands testament to that goal and it looks to raise funds for corrective surgery for indigent children with heart disease in Southern Africa. He has joined a renowned global music icon in Steyn’s cover version of the Queen megahit song 'Who Wants To Live Forever' and it is due to be released in the next few weeks alongside the launch of the Young Hearts Africa Foundation.
Guest: Matthew Mole
At the virtual 27th annual South African Music on Saturday, 31 July 2021, Matthew Mole took home the win for his single, ‘Keep It Together’. Last year Matthew Mole won Best Pop Album at SAMA26 for ‘Ghost’. The single stresses facing up to a difficult season in your life and, rather than giving up, realising the value in what you can take away from it by pushing through. While squarely falling into the pop genre, the artist says he “pictures some tropical island when hearing the song”.
Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
This week's #An Hour With will feature Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgheti Phakeng who will be sharing her favorite feel-good songs on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Lizette Koekemoer
20 August is World Mosquito Day. It a global commemoration of Sir Ronald Ross’ discovery in 1897 that female Anopheles mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans.
The mosquito is possibly the only predator in human history to have thrived through millennia, bringing death and destruction through a variety of vector-borne illness, particularly malaria
The commemoration has been pioneered in order to educate, raise awareness and request support of the goal that realizes a world entirely free from malaria.
Guest: Prof Kristie Ebi
Extreme heat is an increasingly common occurrence worldwide, with heat-related deaths and illnesses also expected to rise.
The authors of a new two-paper Series on Heat and Health, published in The Lancet, recommend immediate and urgent globally coordinated efforts to mitigate climate change and increase resilience to extreme heat to limit additional warming, avoid permanent and substantial extreme heat worldwide, and save lives by protecting the most vulnerable
Guest: Dr Zakeera Docrat
A handbook on Legal Languages explores the quest for linguistic equality in South Africa and beyond. After the decision to make English the official language of record in all courts in the Republic of South Africa, Rhodes University alumna Dr. Zakeera Docrat, in partnership with Professor Russell Kaschula and Professor Monwabisi Ralarala wrote the book as an exploration of the social and legal causes and implications of such a decision.
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
The immediate future of the 2021 Rugby Championship is in the balance after the government of Western Australia indicated it was not willing to host the All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas in Perth over the next six weeks.
Guest: Julia Evans Daily Maverick
Rodwell Nkomazana, 9, was mauled in the face by a hyena while asleep at an all-night church gathering outside Harare, Zimbabwe, last month. A medical team travelled to Zimbabwe to fetch Nkomazana and his mother and the support of doctors at the Mediclinic Sandton examined him in person and offered life changing medical care.