Sarah, a health worker, called in to encourage everyone to vaccinate

Guest: Matthew Mole
At the virtual 27th annual South African Music on Saturday, 31 July 2021, Matthew Mole took home the win for his single, ‘Keep It Together’. Last year Matthew Mole won Best Pop Album at SAMA26 for ‘Ghost’. The single stresses facing up to a difficult season in your life and, rather than giving up, realising the value in what you can take away from it by pushing through. While squarely falling into the pop genre, the artist says he “pictures some tropical island when hearing the song”.
Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
This week's #An Hour With will feature Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgheti Phakeng who will be sharing her favorite feel-good songs on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.
Guest: Professor Lizette Koekemoer
20 August is World Mosquito Day. It a global commemoration of Sir Ronald Ross’ discovery in 1897 that female Anopheles mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans.
The mosquito is possibly the only predator in human history to have thrived through millennia, bringing death and destruction through a variety of vector-borne illness, particularly malaria
The commemoration has been pioneered in order to educate, raise awareness and request support of the goal that realizes a world entirely free from malaria.
Guest: Prof Kristie Ebi
Extreme heat is an increasingly common occurrence worldwide, with heat-related deaths and illnesses also expected to rise.
The authors of a new two-paper Series on Heat and Health, published in The Lancet, recommend immediate and urgent globally coordinated efforts to mitigate climate change and increase resilience to extreme heat to limit additional warming, avoid permanent and substantial extreme heat worldwide, and save lives by protecting the most vulnerable
Guest: Dr Zakeera Docrat
A handbook on Legal Languages explores the quest for linguistic equality in South Africa and beyond. After the decision to make English the official language of record in all courts in the Republic of South Africa, Rhodes University alumna Dr. Zakeera Docrat, in partnership with Professor Russell Kaschula and Professor Monwabisi Ralarala wrote the book as an exploration of the social and legal causes and implications of such a decision.
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
The immediate future of the 2021 Rugby Championship is in the balance after the government of Western Australia indicated it was not willing to host the All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas in Perth over the next six weeks.
Guest: Julia Evans Daily Maverick
Rodwell Nkomazana, 9, was mauled in the face by a hyena while asleep at an all-night church gathering outside Harare, Zimbabwe, last month. A medical team travelled to Zimbabwe to fetch Nkomazana and his mother and the support of doctors at the Mediclinic Sandton examined him in person and offered life changing medical care.