Rules for 100mw embedded generation

Latest Local
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up. 21 August 2021 8:08 AM
[LATEST CRIME STATS] 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 20 August 2021 1:55 PM
We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Local
'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the former president's arms deal... 20 August 2021 2:52 PM
IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about th... 20 August 2021 1:42 PM
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy. 20 August 2021 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry n... 20 August 2021 7:48 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
Doctor's Surgery: 'Embarrassing' health issues you shouldn't ignore Sara-Jayne King with Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare GM of Emergency Medicine answers listeners' questions. 21 August 2021 9:06 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 20 August 2021 5:12 PM
Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow One in 12 men are colour blind says optometrist Sarah Hartley and Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams talks about glasses that help. 20 August 2021 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada Pippa Hudson interviews Glasshouse Director Kelsey Egan. 20 August 2021 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 20 August 2021 10:06 AM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Rules for 100mw embedded generation

Rules for 100mw embedded generation

13 August 2021 5:36 PM

Guest: Ted Blom | Energy Expert and Analyst


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Music: Mathew Mole Award Winning Single 'Keep it Together from the Album 'Ghost'.

20 August 2021 6:03 PM

Guest: Matthew Mole

At the virtual 27th annual South African Music on Saturday, 31 July 2021, Matthew Mole took home the win for his single, ‘Keep It Together’. Last year Matthew Mole won Best Pop Album at SAMA26 for ‘Ghost’. The single stresses facing up to a difficult season in your life and, rather than giving up, realising the value in what you can take away from it by pushing through. While squarely falling into the pop genre, the artist says he “pictures some tropical island when hearing the song”.

Vaccine Age Group Update

20 August 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

20 August 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

 

#An Hour With Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

20 August 2021 5:18 PM

This week's #An Hour With will feature Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgheti Phakeng who will be sharing her favorite feel-good songs on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.  

Books with John Maytham

20 August 2021 4:41 PM
World Mosquito Day

20 August 2021 4:30 PM

Guest: Professor Lizette Koekemoer

20 August is World Mosquito Day. It a global commemoration of Sir Ronald Ross’ discovery in 1897 that female Anopheles mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans.  
The mosquito is possibly the only predator in human history to have thrived through millennia, bringing death and destruction through a variety of vector-borne illness, particularly malaria
The commemoration has been pioneered in order to educate, raise awareness and request support of the goal that realizes a world entirely free from malaria. 

The Impact of extreme heat on human health

20 August 2021 4:18 PM

Guest: Prof Kristie Ebi

Extreme heat is an increasingly common occurrence worldwide, with heat-related deaths and illnesses also expected to rise. 
The authors of a new two-paper Series on Heat and Health, published in The Lancet, recommend immediate and urgent globally coordinated efforts to mitigate climate change and increase resilience to extreme heat to limit additional warming, avoid permanent and substantial extreme heat worldwide, and save lives by protecting the most vulnerable 

A handbook on Legal Languages by Dr. Zakeera Docrat

20 August 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Dr Zakeera Docrat

A handbook on Legal Languages explores the quest for linguistic equality in South Africa and beyond. After the decision to make English the official language of record in all courts in the Republic of South Africa, Rhodes University alumna Dr. Zakeera Docrat, in partnership with Professor Russell Kaschula and Professor Monwabisi Ralarala wrote the book as an exploration of the social and legal causes and implications of such a decision.  

The Future of the 2021 Rugby Championship hangs in the balance

20 August 2021 3:49 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick

The immediate future of the 2021 Rugby Championship is in the balance after the government of Western Australia indicated it was not willing to host the All Blacks, Springboks, Wallabies and Pumas in Perth over the next six weeks.

Life changing support for the child victim of a hyena

19 August 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Julia Evans Daily Maverick

Rodwell Nkomazana, 9, was mauled in the face by a hyena while asleep at an all-night church gathering outside Harare, Zimbabwe, last month. A medical team travelled to Zimbabwe to fetch Nkomazana and his mother and the support of doctors at the  Mediclinic Sandton examined him in person and offered life changing medical care. 

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process

Local

Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA

Business

EWN Highlights

George boy (8) stabbed to death, allegedly by his mother's partner

21 August 2021 3:01 PM

It’s flower season: Bloomin’ beautiful scenes at the West Coast National Park

21 August 2021 2:49 PM

‘I'm not a lab rat’ – Group stages anti-vax protest outside Groote Schuur Hosp

21 August 2021 1:37 PM

