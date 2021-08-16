Women and the Taliban takeover

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan yesterday, there are fears that there will be a return once again to a hardline Islamist rule.



It is widely believed that this will have a particularly devastating impact on the country's women.



During their previous time in power, the Taliban banned females from getting an education beyond the age of 8, they were forced to wear the burqa at all times in public and weren't allowed to work.



We speak to an Afghan human rights lawyer and activist, Fereshta Abbasi.