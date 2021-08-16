The Afghanistan Crisis: The Taliban take over.

Guest: Karyn Maughan



The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights claims that an accused person must have an opportunity to challenge a sentence and conviction in a higher court.

Zuma's sentence has been issued by the highest court in the land and representation for Zuma argue this to be evidence of the court acting without regard to international law. The Helen Suzman Foundation and the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution make the argument that Zuma’s team is misinterpreting the law.

arrow_forward