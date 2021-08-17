What made UPL warehouse chemicals cause a dangerous toxic fallout?

Guest: Susan Comrie | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
A toxic fallout after a fire at the UPL warehouse has caused disaster affecting the wetlands and rivers and contaminated beaches. Residents felt the contamination and coughed through the fumes.
The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism has uncovered the potential causes of a toxic chemical fallout that has occurred after a fire at the UPL Chemical Warehouse in Durban.
The UPL warehouse apparently contained millions of chemicals that were many times more that the warehouse could legally hold without environmental approval.
UPL has not publicly disclosed what was in the warehouse.
Guest: Julia Evans Daily Maverick
Rodwell Nkomazana, 9, was mauled in the face by a hyena while asleep at an all-night church gathering outside Harare, Zimbabwe, last month. A medical team travelled to Zimbabwe to fetch Nkomazana and his mother and the support of doctors at the Mediclinic Sandton examined him in person and offered life changing medical care.
Guest: Bantu Holomisa
The election of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as Speaker of the National Assembly has come under severe criticism.
Acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has been asked to stop the process.
In a letter, Mabuza Attorneys said the process to nominate her by the ANC was flawed and there were a number of allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula.
Some of the issues were that Parliament’s standing committee on defence was probing her for alleged corruption.
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
Guest: Nicole Fritz | Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Nicole Fritz of Freedom under Law will delve into the reasons that local government elections should not be postponed for the sake of a legitimate democratic South Africa.
Guest: Prof Hannelie Meyer | Scientific advisor and member at SAVIC (South African Vaccination and Immunisation Centre)
Hannelie Meyer of The National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (Nisec) explains the the results of the organizations independent evaluation of post-vaccination deaths.
Guest: Karyn Maughan
The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights claims that an accused person must have an opportunity to challenge a sentence and conviction in a higher court.
Zuma's sentence has been issued by the highest court in the land and representation for Zuma argue this to be evidence of the court acting without regard to international law. The Helen Suzman Foundation and the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution make the argument that Zuma’s team is misinterpreting the law.
Guest: Dr Sara Black
The University of Cape Town (UCT) become the first university on the African continent to extend to cater to the secondary schooling market through an online platform. It aims to cater to each individual learner’s personal needs combined with the formal syllabus.
As an Expert on The Rights of Education and Transformation at the University of Johannesburg, Dr Sara Black will shed insight on the project.
Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guest: Michael Evans
Can a mandatory vaccination be considered to be reasonable from a legal perspective and will it hold ground should it be made into law? Renowned attorney Michael Evans brings perspective to the issue.
Guest: Professor Keymanthri Moodley
It is not uncommon for governments and institutions to mandate certain actions or types of behaviour in order to protect the wellbeing of individuals or communities. What are the limits of such policies and when can they be considered ethically justifiable for the sake of the health and wellbeing of the public despite each individual's rights, liberty and autonomy