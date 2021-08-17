What made UPL warehouse chemicals cause a dangerous toxic fallout?

Guest: Susan Comrie | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism



A toxic fallout after a fire at the UPL warehouse has caused disaster affecting the wetlands and rivers and contaminated beaches. Residents felt the contamination and coughed through the fumes.

The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism has uncovered the potential causes of a toxic chemical fallout that has occurred after a fire at the UPL Chemical Warehouse in Durban.

The UPL warehouse apparently contained millions of chemicals that were many times more that the warehouse could legally hold without environmental approval.

UPL has not publicly disclosed what was in the warehouse.