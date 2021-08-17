The implications of Viewfinder access to police disciplinary hearing tapes.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - SA film "Glasshouse" has world premiere in Canada
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelsey Egan
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Colour blindness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Hartley
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Rugby Future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Book: A handbook on Legal Languages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Zakeera Docrat
Today at 15:50
Study: Impact of extreme heat on human health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Kristie Ebi
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With (PLAY HER CHOSEN SONG)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 17:05
Rooibos
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - Unit Head at UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit
Today at 17:45
Music: Mathew Mole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Latest Local
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy. 20 August 2021 11:28 AM
Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the vaccine rollout and the latest Covid-19 data... 20 August 2021 10:54 AM
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 20 August 2021 10:06 AM
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Holomisa on Mapisa-Nqakula corruption claims: 'ANC rewards wrongdoing' CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about the corruption claims against new National Assembly Speaker No... 19 August 2021 7:48 PM
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections. 19 August 2021 6:00 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry n... 20 August 2021 7:48 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for. 20 August 2021 10:34 AM
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants. 19 August 2021 5:32 PM
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za. 19 August 2021 4:19 PM
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for. 20 August 2021 10:34 AM
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing. 18 August 2021 3:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 20 August 2021 10:06 AM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
The implications of Viewfinder access to police disciplinary hearing tapes.

The implications of Viewfinder access to police disciplinary hearing tapes.

17 August 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Daneel Knoetze

The mother of a dead child has given Viewfinder access to the tapes of the disciplinary hearing of the police officer accused of killing her son .These tapes have been found to reveal secret workings of police disciplinary hearings for murder and brutality cases. A discussion with News 24 Journalist, Daneel Knoetze delves into the implications of access to the tapes. 


Life changing support for the child victim of a hyena

19 August 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Julia Evans Daily Maverick

Rodwell Nkomazana, 9, was mauled in the face by a hyena while asleep at an all-night church gathering outside Harare, Zimbabwe, last month. A medical team travelled to Zimbabwe to fetch Nkomazana and his mother and the support of doctors at the  Mediclinic Sandton examined him in person and offered life changing medical care. 

UDM's Bantu Holomisa on the election of Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

19 August 2021 5:43 PM

Guest: Bantu Holomisa

The election of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as Speaker of the National Assembly has come under severe criticism.
Acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has been asked to stop the process.
In a letter, Mabuza Attorneys said the process to nominate her by the ANC was flawed and there were a number of allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula.
Some of the issues were that Parliament’s standing committee on defence was probing her for alleged corruption.

Update with WC Premier Alan Winde

19 August 2021 5:29 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

 

Why should the local government elections be postponed?

19 August 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Nicole Fritz | Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law

Nicole Fritz of Freedom under Law will delve into the reasons that local government elections should not be postponed for the sake of a legitimate democratic South Africa.

 

An evaluation of Post Vaccination Death

19 August 2021 4:33 PM

Guest: Prof Hannelie Meyer | Scientific advisor and member at SAVIC (South African Vaccination and Immunisation Centre)

Hannelie Meyer of The National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (Nisec) explains the the results of the organizations independent evaluation of post-vaccination deaths. 

The Zuma Rescission Application

19 August 2021 4:21 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights claims that an accused person must have an opportunity to challenge a sentence and conviction in a higher court. 
Zuma's sentence has been issued by the highest court in the land and representation for Zuma argue this to be evidence of the court acting without regard to international law. The Helen Suzman Foundation and the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution make the argument that Zuma’s team is misinterpreting the law.

UCT has expanded to offer an online HIgh School

19 August 2021 4:12 PM

Guest: Dr Sara Black

The University of Cape Town (UCT) become the first university on the African continent to extend to cater to the secondary schooling market through an online platform. It aims to cater to each individual learner’s personal needs combined with the formal syllabus.
As an Expert on The Rights of Education and Transformation at the University of Johannesburg, Dr Sara Black will shed insight on the project.

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

19 August 2021 3:54 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

The legal question: Can a compulsory vaccination be enforced ?

19 August 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Michael Evans

Can a mandatory vaccination be considered to be reasonable from a legal perspective and will it hold ground should it be made into law? Renowned attorney Michael Evans brings perspective to the issue. 

The ethical question: Should the COVID vaccine be compulsory?

19 August 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Professor Keymanthri Moodley 

It is not uncommon for governments and institutions to mandate certain actions or types of behaviour in order to protect the wellbeing of individuals or communities. What are the limits of such policies and when can they be considered ethically justifiable for the sake of the health and wellbeing of the public despite each individual's rights, liberty and autonomy

Trending

Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process

Local

Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA

Local Opinion Politics

Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA

Business

EWN Highlights

SA ready to host rest of Rugby Championship after ABs cancel games - SA Rugby

20 August 2021 10:57 AM

Run-up to polls more of a concern for COVID than election day - Prof Madhi

20 August 2021 10:08 AM

Cosatu in favour of proposed mandatory pension system but has some reservations

20 August 2021 9:52 AM

