Taliban's new regime in Afghanistan

Guest: Paul Beaver



Following their takeover of the Afghan capital on Sunday, heavily armed fighters can be seen across Kabul, riding motorbikes and driving police cars and Humvees captured from the security forces. Meanwhile eyewitnesses say the streets of the city have been relatively quiet, as fearful residents stay indoors. The fundamentalist insurgency has attempted to reassure Afghans that life under their rule will be less oppressive than it was in the 1990s.

A Taliban spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, says they plan to hold talks in the next few days aimed at forming what he described as an “open, inclusive Islamic government”.

Although they've said there will be no revenge on civilians, there have already been several reports from other parts of the country of fighters searching for those who worked with the United States or the Afghan government.