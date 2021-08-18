The Free State Soccer Team is now The Royal AM Team

Guest: Adam Kelly



Heineken® has created ‘0.0’. It is a an alcohol-free beer that allows you to enjoy a beer at any time of day. The Marketing campaign includes today’s ‘Bring a Beer to Work’ Event.

Adam Kelly is The Group Chief Commercial Officer for the AAA School of Advertising. He will discuss the motivation for the campaign and the innovative and arguably controversial way that it aims to speak to its target market.

