The Free State Soccer Team is now The Royal AM Team

Guest: Journalist Yanga Sibembe discusses the fact that The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that the club previously known as Bloemfontein Celtic will outfit will be relocated to KwaZulu-Natal participate in the DStv Premiership as Royal AM in the upcoming 2021/2022 league season, with its home venue being the Chatsworth stadium.
Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Thursday backed a long-term government plan to build nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity.
Hilton Trollip will unpack the implications of the plan. He is a Research Fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme and a Senior Researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town
Guest: Adam Kelly
Heineken® has created ‘0.0’. It is a an alcohol-free beer that allows you to enjoy a beer at any time of day. The Marketing campaign includes today’s ‘Bring a Beer to Work’ Event.
Adam Kelly is The Group Chief Commercial Officer for the AAA School of Advertising. He will discuss the motivation for the campaign and the innovative and arguably controversial way that it aims to speak to its target market.