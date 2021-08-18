Book: The New Nomads: How the Migration Revolution is Making the World a Better Place

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:30
Edu crisis: Many teachers reaching retirement, while others deal with the stresses.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter - Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
Today at 11:05
Media Critique: Paralympic coverages shows disabled bodies are on the margins
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alan Downey - Founder and Executive Director at Disability info South Africa
David Nhlapo - Disability activist and founder at I am Victorious Foundation
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
Sassa: Nearly 11.5m beneficiaries accepted for R350 grant Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said that they were still busy with the verification process of some applicants. 1 September 2021 7:53 AM
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let's all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan's entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Book: The New Nomads: How the Migration Revolution is Making the World a Better Place

Book: The New Nomads: How the Migration Revolution is Making the World a Better Place

18 August 2021 6:16 PM

Guest: Felix Marquardt

 


Jacob Zuma refuses to see NPA doctors

31 August 2021 6:31 PM

John speaks to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about former president Jacob Zuma's refusal to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)-appointed doctors.

Can the vaccine affect fertility?

31 August 2021 5:40 PM

Many Cape Talk callers have expressed a great deal of concern as to whether COVID vaccinations can affect the fertility of women and much public uncertainty has surrounded the topic. Dr. Kerrigan McCarthy sheds light on the subject. 

The New Department of Home Affairs Appointment system

31 August 2021 5:24 PM

The Department of Home Affairs announced at today’s parliamentary portfolio committee meeting that a new appointment system is to be introduced to their offices. DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile,  joins John to discuss this development.

The official phase out of leaded petrol

31 August 2021 5:13 PM

Guest: Avhapfani (Fani) Tshifularo | Executive Director at South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)

Could driving will be outlawed by 2050?

31 August 2021 5:05 PM

An exciting transformation of the transport industry between 2022 - 2042 by technologies such as Autonomous Cars, Robotaxis & Sensors has been studied and  Dr. James Jeff from ID Tech Ex discusses it with John.

Last US troops leave Afghanistan

31 August 2021 4:10 PM

The US Foreign Policy Expert Brookes Spector discusses the final withdrawal of US Troops from Afghanistan. 

Heineken's 'Take a Beer to Work Day' campaign. Do or Don't?

31 August 2021 3:58 PM

Guest: Safura Abdool Kariem | Senior Researcher at Priceless SA

Provinces cannot be held liable for ECDC injuries - Concourt decides

31 August 2021 3:44 PM

Guest: Nurina Ally from the Faculty of Law at UCT.

Phillipa Johnson Represents South Africa at the Paralympics at Japan

30 August 2021 5:52 PM

Guest: Phillipa Johnson 

The impact of Covid-19 on schooling

30 August 2021 5:37 PM

Guest:  Professor Martin Gustafsson 

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

Business Local

Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

Local Politics

Local Politics

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

EWN Highlights

EWN Highlights

ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatose died of a heart attack, family confirms

1 September 2021 10:01 AM

1 September 2021 10:01 AM

Manamela forced into moving Life Esidimeni patients, court hears

1 September 2021 9:48 AM

1 September 2021 9:48 AM

Mamabolo: Driver's licence renewal booking slots to be allocated within 30 days

1 September 2021 9:37 AM

1 September 2021 9:37 AM

