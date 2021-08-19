The ethical question: Should the COVID vaccine be compulsory?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
Municipal Election Registration: Will an extension be granted?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
The impact of Covid-19 on schooling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Martin Gustafsson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka. 30 August 2021 3:35 PM
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record... 30 August 2021 2:31 PM
Bianca Goodson: Current laws don't create safe environment for whistleblowers Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to former Trillian exec Bianca Goodson about President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on whistl... 30 August 2021 1:45 PM
View all Local
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC. 30 August 2021 9:01 AM
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto. 30 August 2021 7:39 AM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
Sara-Jayne's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street by Razina Theba Sara-Jayne speaks to Razina Theba, author of A Home on Vorster Street. 29 August 2021 1:16 PM
Celebrating transgender women during August Women's Month Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, Yaya Mavundla and Tholang Motsumi. 29 August 2021 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
The ethical question: Should the COVID vaccine be compulsory?

The ethical question: Should the COVID vaccine be compulsory?

19 August 2021 3:33 PM

Guest: Professor Keymanthri Moodley 

It is not uncommon for governments and institutions to mandate certain actions or types of behaviour in order to protect the wellbeing of individuals or communities. What are the limits of such policies and when can they be considered ethically justifiable for the sake of the health and wellbeing of the public despite each individual's rights, liberty and autonomy


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Kyle September New Feel Good Single Analog Heart

27 August 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: Kyle September

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Remarkable Research: Vaccination and chemoprevention combination reduces malaria

27 August 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Professor Rajendra Maharaj

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan

27 August 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Thursday backed a long-term government plan to build nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity.
  Hilton Trollip will unpack the implications of the plan. He is a Research Fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme and a Senior Researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Today is The Heineken National ‘Take a Beer To Work Day’

27 August 2021 5:01 PM

Guest: Adam Kelly

Heineken® has created ‘0.0’. It is a an alcohol-free beer that allows you to enjoy a beer at any time of day. The Marketing campaign includes today’s ‘Bring a Beer to Work’ Event.
Adam Kelly is The Group Chief Commercial Officer for the AAA School of Advertising. He will discuss the motivation for the campaign and the innovative and arguably controversial way that it aims to speak to its target market.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review with John Maytham

27 August 2021 4:42 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

7 Suspects Arrested for The Murder of Babita Deokaran

27 August 2021 4:19 PM

Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Kabul Airport Attack

27 August 2021 4:16 PM

Guest: Umer Karim

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

China's Covid Lockdown brought forward spring bloom by eight days

27 August 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Mike Meadows, Prof | Chair at Uct Sports Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A alleged victim of sexual assault; a victim to the delays of criminal justice

27 August 2021 3:44 PM

Guest: Rachel bravely

It has been over five years since Rachel bravely reported to be the victim of traumatic sexual assault. A large lapse of time has occurred between each of her appearances before the court. The prolonged trial causes her to revisit the trauma each time that she returns and it reveals a troubling weakness of the criminal justice system in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cleeves, 'The Heron's Cry'.

26 August 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Ann Cleeves

Ann Cleeves is the author of over thirty critically acclaimed novels, and in 2017 was awarded the highest accolade in crime writing, the CWA Diamond Dagger. She is the creator of popular detectives Vera Stanhope and Jimmy Perez, who can now be found on television in ITV’s Vera and BBC One’s Shetland. The TV series and the books they are based on have become international sensations, capturing the minds of millions worldwide. The Heron's Cry is book two in her Two Rivers series featuring Devonian Matthew Venn. The first book in the series, The Long Call, was published to critical acclaim. It is currently being adapted for television. Ann worked as a probation officer, bird observatory cook and auxiliary coastguard before she started writing. She is a member of ‘Murder Squad’, working with other British northern writers to promote crime fiction. She lives in North Tyneside near where the Vera books are set.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Fedhasa urges anyone 'sitting on the fence' to get vaccinated and help save jobs

Local

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

Local Lifestyle

W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant

Politics

EWN Highlights

IEC still waiting for court papers from ANC regarding reopening registration

30 August 2021 5:01 PM

Sassa records more than 11 million applications for the R350 COVID grant

30 August 2021 4:50 PM

Separate cases against two July unrest instigators postponed

30 August 2021 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA