Why should the local government elections be postponed?

Latest Local
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge (66 days) and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King. 28 August 2021 1:24 PM
Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted' Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more. 28 August 2021 11:32 AM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Why should the local government elections be postponed?

Why should the local government elections be postponed?

19 August 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: Nicole Fritz | Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law

Nicole Fritz of Freedom under Law will delve into the reasons that local government elections should not be postponed for the sake of a legitimate democratic South Africa.

 


Kyle September New Feel Good Single Analog Heart

27 August 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: Kyle September

Remarkable Research: Vaccination and chemoprevention combination reduces malaria

27 August 2021 5:32 PM

Guest: Professor Rajendra Maharaj

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan

27 August 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Thursday backed a long-term government plan to build nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity.
  Hilton Trollip will unpack the implications of the plan. He is a Research Fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme and a Senior Researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town

Today is The Heineken National ‘Take a Beer To Work Day’

27 August 2021 5:01 PM

Guest: Adam Kelly

Heineken® has created ‘0.0’. It is a an alcohol-free beer that allows you to enjoy a beer at any time of day. The Marketing campaign includes today’s ‘Bring a Beer to Work’ Event.
Adam Kelly is The Group Chief Commercial Officer for the AAA School of Advertising. He will discuss the motivation for the campaign and the innovative and arguably controversial way that it aims to speak to its target market.

Book Review with John Maytham

27 August 2021 4:42 PM
7 Suspects Arrested for The Murder of Babita Deokaran

27 August 2021 4:19 PM

Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

The Kabul Airport Attack

27 August 2021 4:16 PM

Guest: Umer Karim

China's Covid Lockdown brought forward spring bloom by eight days

27 August 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Mike Meadows, Prof | Chair at Uct Sports Council

A alleged victim of sexual assault; a victim to the delays of criminal justice

27 August 2021 3:44 PM

Guest: Rachel bravely

It has been over five years since Rachel bravely reported to be the victim of traumatic sexual assault. A large lapse of time has occurred between each of her appearances before the court. The prolonged trial causes her to revisit the trauma each time that she returns and it reveals a troubling weakness of the criminal justice system in South Africa.

Cleeves, 'The Heron's Cry'.

26 August 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Ann Cleeves

Ann Cleeves is the author of over thirty critically acclaimed novels, and in 2017 was awarded the highest accolade in crime writing, the CWA Diamond Dagger. She is the creator of popular detectives Vera Stanhope and Jimmy Perez, who can now be found on television in ITV’s Vera and BBC One’s Shetland. The TV series and the books they are based on have become international sensations, capturing the minds of millions worldwide. The Heron's Cry is book two in her Two Rivers series featuring Devonian Matthew Venn. The first book in the series, The Long Call, was published to critical acclaim. It is currently being adapted for television. Ann worked as a probation officer, bird observatory cook and auxiliary coastguard before she started writing. She is a member of ‘Murder Squad’, working with other British northern writers to promote crime fiction. She lives in North Tyneside near where the Vera books are set.  

