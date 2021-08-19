Update with WC Premier Alan Winde

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
Guest: Kyle SeptemberLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Professor Rajendra MaharajLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hilton Trollip | Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Thursday backed a long-term government plan to build nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity.
Hilton Trollip will unpack the implications of the plan. He is a Research Fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme and a Senior Researcher at the Energy Research Centre at the University of Cape Town
Guest: Adam Kelly
Heineken® has created ‘0.0’. It is a an alcohol-free beer that allows you to enjoy a beer at any time of day. The Marketing campaign includes today’s ‘Bring a Beer to Work’ Event.
Adam Kelly is The Group Chief Commercial Officer for the AAA School of Advertising. He will discuss the motivation for the campaign and the innovative and arguably controversial way that it aims to speak to its target market.
Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Umer KarimLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Meadows, Prof | Chair at Uct Sports CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rachel bravely
It has been over five years since Rachel bravely reported to be the victim of traumatic sexual assault. A large lapse of time has occurred between each of her appearances before the court. The prolonged trial causes her to revisit the trauma each time that she returns and it reveals a troubling weakness of the criminal justice system in South Africa.
Guest: Ann Cleeves
Ann Cleeves is the author of over thirty critically acclaimed novels, and in 2017 was awarded the highest accolade in crime writing, the CWA Diamond Dagger. She is the creator of popular detectives Vera Stanhope and Jimmy Perez, who can now be found on television in ITV’s Vera and BBC One’s Shetland. The TV series and the books they are based on have become international sensations, capturing the minds of millions worldwide. The Heron's Cry is book two in her Two Rivers series featuring Devonian Matthew Venn. The first book in the series, The Long Call, was published to critical acclaim. It is currently being adapted for television. Ann worked as a probation officer, bird observatory cook and auxiliary coastguard before she started writing. She is a member of ‘Murder Squad’, working with other British northern writers to promote crime fiction. She lives in North Tyneside near where the Vera books are set.