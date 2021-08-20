An Hour With Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:33
Today is The Heineken National ‘Take a Beer To Work Day’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Kelly
Today at 17:05
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 17:20
Remarkable Research: Vaccination and chemoprevention combination reduces malaria
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Rajendra Maharaj
Today at 17:45
Kyle September New Feel Good Single Analog Heart
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle September
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 27 August 2021 1:15 PM
Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the Transport Ministry's announcement. 27 August 2021 1:08 PM
Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka. 27 August 2021 12:23 PM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
#An Hour With Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

#An Hour With Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

20 August 2021 5:18 PM

This week's #An Hour With will feature Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgheti Phakeng who will be sharing her favorite feel-good songs on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.  


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Book Review with John Maytham

27 August 2021 4:42 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

7 Suspects Arrested for The Murder of Babita Deokaran

27 August 2021 4:19 PM

Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Kabul Airport Attack

27 August 2021 4:16 PM

Guest: Umer Karim

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

China's Covid Lockdown brought forward spring bloom by eight days

27 August 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Mike Meadows, Prof | Chair at Uct Sports Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A alleged victim of sexual assault; a victim to the delays of criminal justice

27 August 2021 3:44 PM

Guest: Rachel bravely

It has been over five years since Rachel bravely reported to be the victim of traumatic sexual assault. A large lapse of time has occurred between each of her appearances before the court. The prolonged trial causes her to revisit the trauma each time that she returns and it reveals a troubling weakness of the criminal justice system in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cleeves, 'The Heron's Cry'.

26 August 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Ann Cleeves

Ann Cleeves is the author of over thirty critically acclaimed novels, and in 2017 was awarded the highest accolade in crime writing, the CWA Diamond Dagger. She is the creator of popular detectives Vera Stanhope and Jimmy Perez, who can now be found on television in ITV’s Vera and BBC One’s Shetland. The TV series and the books they are based on have become international sensations, capturing the minds of millions worldwide. The Heron's Cry is book two in her Two Rivers series featuring Devonian Matthew Venn. The first book in the series, The Long Call, was published to critical acclaim. It is currently being adapted for television. Ann worked as a probation officer, bird observatory cook and auxiliary coastguard before she started writing. She is a member of ‘Murder Squad’, working with other British northern writers to promote crime fiction. She lives in North Tyneside near where the Vera books are set.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The JSC has found that Judge John Hlophe must face impeachment

26 August 2021 6:18 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update with WC COO Saadiq Kariem

26 August 2021 5:59 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will a 19 year old girl become the youngest person to fly around the world alone?

26 August 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Amanda Kandawire-Khoza | Commercial Pilot

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford took her ultralight sports plane into the skies on Wednesday on the first leg of a 52-country, five-continent flight around the world. Her aim is to be the youngest person ever to have reached that goal. 
Experienced Pilot Amanda Kandawire Khoza has been the mentor to many young pilots and she will discuss the possibility that Zara is to reach her goal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update with WC COO Saadiq Kariem

26 August 2021 5:17 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula

Local

'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'

Local Opinion

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Phaahla worried about spiking COVID infections in pre-teens & teens in WC, NC

27 August 2021 4:14 PM

How you can easily avoid long queues when renewing your driver’s licence

27 August 2021 4:00 PM

Manchester City's Mendy remanded in custody on rape charges

27 August 2021 3:17 PM

