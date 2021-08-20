The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guest: Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Guest: Umer Karim
Guest: Mike Meadows, Prof | Chair at Uct Sports Council
Guest: Rachel bravely
It has been over five years since Rachel bravely reported to be the victim of traumatic sexual assault. A large lapse of time has occurred between each of her appearances before the court. The prolonged trial causes her to revisit the trauma each time that she returns and it reveals a troubling weakness of the criminal justice system in South Africa.
Guest: Ann Cleeves
Ann Cleeves is the author of over thirty critically acclaimed novels, and in 2017 was awarded the highest accolade in crime writing, the CWA Diamond Dagger. She is the creator of popular detectives Vera Stanhope and Jimmy Perez, who can now be found on television in ITV’s Vera and BBC One’s Shetland. The TV series and the books they are based on have become international sensations, capturing the minds of millions worldwide. The Heron's Cry is book two in her Two Rivers series featuring Devonian Matthew Venn. The first book in the series, The Long Call, was published to critical acclaim. It is currently being adapted for television. Ann worked as a probation officer, bird observatory cook and auxiliary coastguard before she started writing. She is a member of ‘Murder Squad’, working with other British northern writers to promote crime fiction. She lives in North Tyneside near where the Vera books are set.
Guest: Karyn Maughan
Guest: Amanda Kandawire-Khoza | Commercial Pilot
Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford took her ultralight sports plane into the skies on Wednesday on the first leg of a 52-country, five-continent flight around the world. Her aim is to be the youngest person ever to have reached that goal.
Experienced Pilot Amanda Kandawire Khoza has been the mentor to many young pilots and she will discuss the possibility that Zara is to reach her goal.
