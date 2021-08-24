Phizer vaccination approval

Guest: Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. What will be the global impact of the approval?

The Acting FDA Commissioner for The Food and Drug Administration has referred to it as a "key achievement for public health."

It will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.