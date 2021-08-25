The Government Vaccination Drive: Status and Strategy

Guest: Mia Malan | Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre



The South African Government sources, distributes and oversees the rollout of the COVID vaccine. As the sole purchaser of vaccines, the Government distributes to provincial governments and the private sector. What is the current success of the government strategy and how is that being measured? What is the plan to respond to that measurement and to drive the roll out going forward and in response to it's uptake?