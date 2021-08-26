The Cannabis Master Plan in Parliament

Guest: Luke Daniel



Awaited by many, the ‘Cannabis Master Plan’ came before Parliament this week to detail how marijuana could be incorporated into South Africa’s business sector as part of the government’s ongoing drive towards legalization and commercialization.

In most Western markets, the legalization is spreading rapidly, and the prospect of cashing in on the fast growing multi-billion dollar sector, are contributing to the sweeping reforms on the continent. At least 10 countries in Africa are enacting some form of legal framework for the product, while many others are pondering a move in a similar direction.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development estimates that the cannabis industry is worth an estimated R28 billion in South Africa, and could create anywhere between 10,000 – 25,000 jobs across the sector.