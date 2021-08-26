Will a 19 year old girl become the youngest person to fly around the world alone?

Guest: Amanda Kandawire-Khoza | Commercial Pilot



Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford took her ultralight sports plane into the skies on Wednesday on the first leg of a 52-country, five-continent flight around the world. Her aim is to be the youngest person ever to have reached that goal.

Experienced Pilot Amanda Kandawire Khoza has been the mentor to many young pilots and she will discuss the possibility that Zara is to reach her goal.